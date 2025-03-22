Peter Crouch aims cheeky dig at Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard with hilarious tweet before legends game against Chelsea

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch sent a hilarious message to club legend Steven Gerrard ahead of the legends game against Chelsea on Saturday. The two of them shared the pitch 144 times for the Reds as well as England national team, and contributed 15 goals together.

They won the EFL Cup and reached the Champions League final in 2007 with the Merseyside club. Crouch is known for his quick wit and hilarious takes and recently proved that his sense of humour remains as sharp as ever.

He was back in the dressing room with his former teammate on Saturday, March 22, for the annual fundraiser for the LFC Foundation. The TNT Sports pundit is part of the Liverpool legends team taking on their Chelsea counterparts, along with Gerrard.

Ahead of kickoff, Crouch shared a picture of his shirt alongside that of Gerrard's, with the following caption:

"Gonna have to carry him again, aren’t I."

While Gerrard is fondly remembered as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players, Crouch played for as many as nine clubs in his career. He arrived at Anfield in 2005 from Southampton and left in 2008 to join Plymouth.

After a brief stint with Tottenham Hotspur, Crouch moved to Stoke City, where he spent eight-and-a-half years. He joined Burnley in January 2019 and retired that summer. The Englishman currently serves as a football pundit.

Will Liverpool offload an Italian forward this summer?

Liverpool have decided to cash in on Federico Chiesa this summer, according to Calciomercato.com. The Reds signed the Italian winger from Juventus last summer for a reported €15 million fee.

However, the player has failed to live up to expectations at Anfield. Chiesa has registered just two goals and two assists from 11 games across competitions this campaign, only three of which were starts.

He spent lengthy spells on the sidelines with injuries and is no longer part of Arne Slot's plans. This was evident from the Dutch manager's decision to bring on a partially-fit Cody Gakpo ahead of Chiesa in the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Liverpool are now ready to let him go at the end of this season, with a return to Serie A on the cards. However, the 27-year-old will have to accept a pay cut for a deal to materialize. Chiesa is under contract at Anfield until 2028 and the Reds could be open to a loan exit as well amid interest from Napoli.

