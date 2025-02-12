Peter Crouch predicts Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City's final PL position at the end of the season

Peter Crouch has predicted where Chelsea, Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest will finish in the Premier League table this season. The pundit has named his top five for this campaign.

Forest have been in exceptional form under Nuno Espirito Santo this season. They are third in the standings, three points behind second-placed Arsenal. Chelsea, who were at one point in title contention against Liverpool, are now four points behind Forest in fourth.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are two points behind the Blues in fifth place amid arguably their worst campaign under Pep Guardiola. The English giants, crowned champions for the last four seasons in a row, look set to have their streak broken this season.

Liverpool are in pole position to lift the Premier League title this term, with a substantial six-point lead over Arsenal. This gap will increase to nine should the Merseysiders win their game in hand against Everton on Wednesday (February 12).

Speaking on his podcast, Crouch backed Liverpool to win the title and tipped Arsenal to finish second. He then added on the Blues, Forest, and Manchester City:

“I think Chelsea will finish above them [Forest]. I’ve seen them [Forest] enough times now, genuinely I think they’re serious contenders, I think they’ll stay there (in the top four)."

“Personally… for fifth, I would put City in fifth."

Chelsea emerge as frontrunners to sign former Manchester City academy star

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer, according to reports. The Blues are set to beat out interest from Manchester United and secure the young forward's services.

Delap joined Manchester City's youth setup in 2019 as a 16-year-old. After five years at the Etihad, including a few loan spells, the Englishman joined Ipswich on a permanent transfer last summer. He has been in impressive form this season, scoring nine goals in the league.

Although he is contracted until 2029 at Ipswich, Delap has been the subject of interest from rival Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed that Delap is set to part ways with 19th-placed Ipswich at the end of the season regardless of whether they manage to avoid relegation (via GIVEMESPORT). He claims that the Blues are the frontrunners to secure his signature in the summer transfer window, with Delap reportedly intrigued by the club's project.

Manchester City have a buyback clause they included at the time of Delap's sale. However, the Cityzens are not expected to trigger it.

