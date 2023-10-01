PGMOL admit 'significant human error' in disallowed Liverpool goal during Reds' defeat at Tottenham, release official statement

In a recent revelation, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) admitted to a crucial mistake during the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (September 30).

Notably, a goal by Liverpool's Luis Diaz was incorrectly disallowed, and this turned the tide of the match, as the Spurs won in the dying moments.

This acknowledgement came after the 2-1 defeat faced by a nine-man Reds team. The controversy brewed at a pivotal moment in the match when the score was level at 1-1.

Despite being a player down, the Reds were striving for dominance, until Diaz's goal was negated based on an expedited VAR decision, skipping the customary display of offside line graphics

In an official statement, PGMOL admitted their fault (quotes via Sky Sports):

"PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool. The goal by Luis Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene."

The statement continued:

"PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error. PGMOL will immediately be contacting Liverpool at the conclusion of the fixture to acknowledge the error."

Liverpool's woes in the match did not end with Diaz's disallowed goal. The Reds saw Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota receive red cards and, in an unlucky turn of fate, lost the match to a last-minute own goal by Joel Matip.

Manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his frustrations in a post-match interview with Sky Sports, describing the Tottenham defeat as happening under "the most unfair circumstances".

Klopp took particular issue with the disallowed Diaz goal and said (quotes via BBC):

"That is not offside when you see it. The ball is between Mo [Salah]'s legs, they drew the line wrong and didn't judge the moment when Mo passed the ball right."

Liverpool star Curtis Jones faces three-match ban following straight reds in Tottenham clash

Liverpool's young midfielder Curtis Jones will serve a three-match suspension following his red card in the recent clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The 22-year-old was handed the card after a risky challenge that saw his foot land stud-first into Yves Bissouma's lower leg.

Initially, referee Simon Hooper gave a yellow card for the offense, but after consulting with VAR, he altered his decision to a red card. The incident, which transpired in the 26th minute, left the Reds with only ten men on the field.

The straight red card - the third such card issued to a Reds' player this season - means Jones will be subjected to a standard three-match ban for violent conduct or serious foul play.

According to This is Anfield, this will keep Jones sidelined for the upcoming matches against Brighton on October 8, Everton on October 21, and Nottingham Forest on October 29.