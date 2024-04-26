Phil Foden joins Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in reaching incredible landmark after brace for Manchester City in 4-0 win over Brighton

Phil Foden scored two goals in Manchester City's 4-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion. With his double strike, Foden has now hit 51 goals under Pep Guardiola, becoming the third player after Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland to do so (under the Spanish boss) aged 23 or younger. The English winger is also enjoying his best scoring season, registering 24 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions.

Guardiola praised Foden's performance after the game. The Man City boss was asked if Foden should win the Premier League's Player of the Year award.

He told Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"For sure. But he wants to win the Premier League. He has said that he wants another title. His influence in the final third with the goals and everything today was playing better than the previous two or three games. It was a little bit more calm and the decision making was really good.”

City's win against Brighton helped them close the gap on league leaders Arsenal, who are on 77 points after 34 games. City have 76 points after 33 games.

Kevin De Bruyne praises Phil Foden after Manchester City's 4-0 win

Manchester City's ace playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was also on the scoresheet, scoring his first headed goal. He praised Phil Foden after the game, saying (via Mirror):

“I think he will end up centrally. I have seen Phil from the beginning and he was always a number 10. I think it’s hard to understand everything you need to do in a Pep team and I don’t think it was necessarily offensive in the beginning, but it’s more the structure and then you get a little bit more freedom."

He added:

“Phil gets trusted to play central and even today, we did not play with any wingers so we both played a little bit centrally and had to go on the wing sometimes. Phil does what he does that he has done for six or seven years already and it’s not like he has just come on the scene, he has done it for years. He has helped us win titles and this year he has gone up another level.”

Phil Foden ranks seventh in the Premier League goal scorers chart.