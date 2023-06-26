Phil Foden’s son Ronnie amasses 1 million followers on Instagram in just 24 hours after starting new account

Phil Foden's son Ronnie has already amassed 1 million Instagram followers after joining the platform just 24 hours ago. Ronnie Foden became a popular figure among fans for his recent antics.

He was spotted celebrating with Rico Lewis after Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League by defeating Inter Milan and completed the treble in the process. Fans across social media found the clip adorable.

Apart from that, he was also involved in a hilarious exchange with Erling Haaland as he thought the Norwegian striker was a girl. Overall, Ronnie has been quite popular among fans.

He has recently opened an Instagram account (@officialronniefoden_) and already has 1 million followers. Ronnie is the elder child of 23-year-old Phil Foden and was born in 2019.

A glance at Phil Foden's 2022-23 season

Phil Foden's club side Manchester City were sublime during the 2022-23 season. They won the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the UEFA Champions League. Hence, the question may arise how did Foden perform at an individual level?

The 23-year-old made 48 appearances across competitions, in which 29 of them came as starters in the playing XI. Foden bagged 15 goals and provided eight assists this past season.

Foden, though, was not as regular in the playing XI as one would have anticipated him to be. After Manchester City defeated Bournemouth 4-1 in February, Pep Guardiola emphasized Foden's importance in the team, saying (via GOAL):

"He scored a goal, he was good, he is important. We need Phil, his work ethic. He made a goal and assist. He’s so important, step by step he will be back."

Foden, however, didn't start in either of the two matches for England in the recent international break. He was used as a substitute in both games. Hence, it's fair to say that the 23-year-old is not going through the best moment in his career at the moment.

However, given Phil Foden's immense talent and his well-known work ethic, it might not be too long before the player finds himself back in the mix for both club and country.

