“Physically, he is a machine” - Cesc Fabregas insists Premier League star released by Chelsea is one of the fittest players he has seen

Cesc Fabregas hasn't been surprised by his former Chelsea teammate Ross Barkley's resurgence at Luton Town this season.

Barkley had a lackluster stint with the Blues, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists in 100 appearances across competitions. He was released in 2022 and had an underwhelming stint in France with OGC Nice.

Luton took the bet on Barkley and the 30-year-old has made them tick. Barkley has scored thrice and has set up as many goals in 22 appearances across competitions this term.

Fabregas hasn't been surprised by his former teammate's form, saying on the Planet Premier League podcast (via The Boot Room):

“I always saw Ross as a number eight as more of a box to box. Now he’s more of a number six.

"Physically, he is a machine. Don’t get me wrong. Physically he’s one of the fittest players I have played with. He’s the standout in this Luton side, and he makes this team tick.”

Luton are 17th in the league with 20 points from 23 games. They play Manchester United next on Sunday (February 18).

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino lauds Cole Palmer

Since his reported £42.5 million transfer from Manchester City in the summer, Cole Palmer has turned out to be a key player for Chelsea.

Palmer has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 28 appearances across competitions. Manager Mauricio Pochettino lavished high praise on the youngster ahead of the City clash (via football.london):

"He's a player that today when one person here in the staff said to me, 'He's from Manchester, but he looks Brazilian'.

"He has the capacity to adapt so quick. One of our strengths, Argentine people, Brazilian people, American people, we came to Europe, and we survived, we adapted so quickly."

"For him, he arrived to the club, and that is the key, very quick to the life here in Cobham and London and the club. That makes him show his talent."

Chelsea play Manchester City next in the Premier League at the Etihad on Saturday, February 17. Pochettino will need Palmer to produce against his former club for the Blues to produce an upset.