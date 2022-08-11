Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. That doesn't come as a surprise, as the Gabonese forward now plays for Messi's former club Barcelona.

Aubameyang was asked a bunch of questions by ESPN, and he had to choose from one of two options. One such question was to pick between Messi and Ronaldo. The 33-year-old forward didn't hesitate in picking the current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward.

Interestingly, Aubameyang has not played with either Messi or Ronaldo. However, he picked the seven-time Ballon d'Or possibly because of his affiliation with Barcelona.

Aubameyang was also asked to pick one between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. The Gabonese forward went with Barcelona's fierce-rivals. Before his move to the Camp Nou in January this year, Aubameyang played for Arsenal, who have a heated rivalry with Spurs.

The forward has been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are interested in bringing the former Arsenal man back to the Premier League.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a forward this summer after parting ways with Romelu Lukaku (on loan) and Timo Werner.

Ronaldo was linked with a move to the Blues earlier this summer. The Portuguese forward is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United after expressing his desire to leave. Ronaldo is keen to compete in the UEFA Champions League, which United cannot offer him this season after finish sixth in the last Premier League season.

Lionel Messi has made better start to new season than Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi has made a more impressive start to the new season than Ronaldo. The duo have only played one league game this season. However, Messi has scored twice in the league. He also added another in the Trophee des Champions win against Nantes in Tel Aviv.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, didn't start United's first Premier League game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion. Coming on as a second-half substitute, he failed to make a goal contribution as United endured a 2-1 defeat at home.

