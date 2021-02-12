Piers Morgan snubs Lionel Messi and Tom Brady in his list of Top 10 sporting GOATs 

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have both been left off Piers Morgan's list of top 10 sporting GOATs.

Both men have redefined their respective sports with their performances. Brady's recent feat in being named Super Bowl MVP for the 5th time reignited debates over where he ranks on the list of all-time sporting greats.

Piers Morgan, however, left the 43-year-old off his list, insisting that Joe Montana has his vote for the greatest player in NFL history. Morgan also snubbed Lionel Messi as the greatest football player in history, electing to go for Cristiano Ronaldo instead.

Lionel Messi made it to the Superbowl. This image off Movistar and made by NFL. pic.twitter.com/NMMvF90G7y — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 8, 2021

Morgan admitted that the Argentina international was in contention alongside Pele and Diego Maradona. However, he opined that Ronaldo is ''above them all'.' Explaining his pick, Morgan said:

"A supreme athlete and a phenomenal competitor, who has won trophies in four different countries, Cristiano is the best real footballer to ever lace his boots."

Below are Piers Morgan's picks for his top 10 sporting GOATs in different sports:

10. Ayrton Senna (F1)

9. Wayne Gretzky (ice hockey)

8. Michael Phelps (swimming)

7. Roger Federer (tennis)

6. Tiger Woods (golf)

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (football)

4. Usain Bolt (sprinting)

3. Muhammad Ali (boxing)

2. Michael Jordan (basketball)

1. Sir Don Bradman (cricket)

Was Piers Morgan right to leave Lionel Messi and Tom Brady off his list of top 10 GOATs?

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any franchise in NFL history.

Piers Morgan is famed for his controversial takes on different topics and this list without Lionel Messi and Tom Brady in it will upset some fans. Nevertheless, his compilation holds weight in all departments, with all the names on his list widely adjudged to be the best in their respective sports.

The exclusion of Lionel Messi and Tom Brady is bound to spark debates, with both men considered by many to be the GOATs of their respective sports.

Brady's NFL record is almost unparalleled and it is almost unfathomable that he did not make a top 10 list of greatest sportsmen. Morgan revealed that his top 10 eclipsed Brady when it came to 'dominance at their sport or pure genius'.

This explanation is debatable, considering the immense longevity that the former New England Patriots star has had in the NFL.

Tom Brady has won 7 Super Bowls, that’s more than any NFL franchise:



• 2nd starting QB in NFL history to win a SB with 2 different teams

• 1st player in NFL history to win a title in 3 different decades

• Oldest QB to win a Super Bowl — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 11, 2021

Regarding Lionel Messi, it is a matter of personal preference for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Rosario native might have made the list in the absence of his Portuguese rival. Both men are undeniably worthy ambassadors for the Beautiful Game.