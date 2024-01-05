Piers Morgan suggests Arsenal should consider re-signing 31-year-old ex-Gunners star

British TV broadcaster Piers Morgan has told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to bring Granit Xhaka, now at Bayer Leverkusen, back to the club. The English journalist, who is also an Arsenal fan, has suggested that the Gunners need a midfield enforcer like Patrick Vieira or Roy Keane.

Arsenal recently registered a complaint to the PGMOL during a meeting over Bukayo Saka being constantly targeted by the opposition. Morgan found this 'embarrasing' and instead suggested that the Gunners sign a midfield enforcer.

He wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

“Embarrassing. Instead of whining about tough tackles, we need to sign a Vieira/Keane style enforcer who will dish it out even harder… or get Xhaka back.”

Granit Xhaka spent seven years at Arsenal after joining the club in 2016 from Borussia Monchengladbach. He faced plenty of ups and downs in north London, which varied from him captaining them to being booed by his own fans.

He departed on a positive note, however, after having a fantastic final season in Arsenal's failed title charge during the 2022-23 season. Bayer Leverkusen signed the midfielder in a deal worth reported £21.4 million.

Xhaka made a total of 297 appearances for Arsenal and scored 23 goals while providing 29 assists. He has been exceptional for Leverkusen this season and has been a key player in Xabi Alonso's side, who are both unbeaten and at the helm of the Bundesliga standings.

Arsenal eyeing a move for Bundesliga hitman as an alternative to Premier League striker - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly identified Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface as an alternative to Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The Gunners are desperately looking to bolster their attacking ranks during January with Toney reportedly their primarty target.

As claimed by Inews, Mikel Arteta has identified Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface as an alternative should he fail to land Toney from Brentford. The Nigerian hitman has been in red-hot form since joining Xabi Alonso's side from Union SG in the summer.

The 23-year-old has bagged 16 goals and provided eight assists in 23 games across competitions this campaign. Xabi Alonso's side have a four-point lead at the summit of Bundesliga and also won all six group stage games in the Europa League.