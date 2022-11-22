Piers Morgan takes cheeky Lionel Messi dig after Argentina’s shock 2022 FIFA World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia

Piers Morgan took a sly dig at Lionel Messi after Argentina's 2-1 loss to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup popener on November 22.

La Albiceleste got off to the perfect start when Messi scored a 10th-minute penalty, which was won by Leandro Paredes, to put his team in front. The two-time FIFA World Cup winners then thought they had scored on three separate occasions in the first half.

However, all three of those goals, one from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker and two from Lautaro Martinez, were chalked off for offside.

After the full-time whistle at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Morgan took to his Twitter account and tweeted 'Oops' with a picture of a desolate Messi.

Morgan, an avid Arsenal fan, hasn't hidden his allegiance towards Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine's rival, in recent years. His most recent interview with the Manchester United forward created numerous headlines.

Ronaldo took aim at manager Erik ten Hag, Wayne Rooney, and the Glazer family, among others, during his explosive interview with Morgan. Since then, United have been contemplating parting ways with Ronaldo.

His first major brush with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner came in 2019 when he conducted an interview titled 'Piers Morgan meets Cristiano Ronaldo'. Naturally, Morgan has since backed the former Real Madrid and Juventus man.

Siding with the Portugal icon often means comparing him to Messi and vice versa. The two have been competing for football's biggest individual and team trophies against each other for the past decade and a half.

Morgan will be one of the many watching and backing Portugal when they open their World Cup campaign against Ghana on November 24.

Lionel Messi and Co. told Argentina have two finals left after 2022 FIFA World Cup loss vs Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi and Co. will likely have to try and win both of their remaining 2022 FIFA World Cup games if they want to qualify from Group C.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lautaro Martínez: "We should have scored more than one goal in the first half but this is a World Cup and now we have two finals left." Lautaro Martínez: "We should have scored more than one goal in the first half but this is a World Cup and now we have two finals left." 🇦🇷 https://t.co/BdxhEclqsO

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Martinez was of the view that Argentina should have scored more when they had the chances. He said (h/t @RoyNeymer):

"We [Argentina] should have scored more than one goal in the first half but this is a World Cup and now we have two finals left."

Saudi Arabia are naturally the group leaders right now and could retain their spot if Poland and Mexico play out a draw later today (November 22). Argentina will now face the Mexicans on November 22 before ending their 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage journey against Poland four days later.

