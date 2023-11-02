Piers Morgan trolls Erik ten Hag yet again after Manchester United get knocked out of the EFL Cup following loss to Newcastle

British journalist Piers Morgan has trolled Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag once again after their elimination from the EFL Cup after a 3-0 defeat against Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag's side were absolutely thrashed by the Magpies in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday night (November 1) at Old Trafford. With Manchester United struggling for form, Morgan has taken a dig at Ten Hag once again.

Morgan has been vocal against the Dutchman a number of times following the Dutchman's issues with Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo and Ten Hag didn't have the best of times with each other before the Portuguese eventually left the club in November 2022 on mutual consent.

The English journalist took to X (formerly Twitter) to troll Ten Hag following Manchester United's 3-0 loss against Newcastle United, writing:

"UPDATE: Ten Hag still hasn’t won a conker fight."

Morgan attached a screenshot of one of his earlier tweets where he hit out at the former Ajax manager for calling out Cristiano Ronaldo in public. He claimed that Ten Hag hadn't done anything significant in his playing and management career to humiliate one of the greatest of all time.

Ten Hag took over at Manchester United in the summer of 2022 and almost immediately started a row with Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary forward's contract was eventually terminated in November 2022 and he went on to join Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish and a Carabao Cup win last season. But things have not quite worked well for him this campaign. United find themselves eighth in the table this season and have also struggled so far in the UEFA Champions League, sitting third in their group.

Paul Merson claims Erik ten Hag has lost Manchester United dressing room after 3-0 defeat against Newcastle United

Paul Merson has claimed that Erik ten Hag has lost the Manchester United dressing room after their humiliating loss against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup.

Eddie Howe's side beat Ten Hag's side quite convincingly with Miguel Almion, Lewis Hall, and Joe Willock getting their names on the scoresheet. Following the defeat, pundit Paul Merson raised doubts about Ten Hag's future at the club by referencing Jadon Sancho's situation.

He said (via Daily Mail):

"I don’t see how much further this goes on, I really don’t, I read in the paper it could cost £15m. It just cost them £80m in Sancho, they chased a kid for how long and he says one thing and is completely out and will probably be out on loan in January and they’ll probably be paying half his wages."

He added:

"This needs to get sorted out but personally I think it is toxic, I don’t take too much notice of behind the scenes, but it is toxic on the pitch and that is where it counts."

Manchester United have now lost eight of their first 15 games across competitions this season and it's hardly surprising to see Ten Hag being scrutinized.