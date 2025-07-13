PL side launch surprise move to sign €100 million-rated Chelsea and Liverpool target - Reports

Newcastle United have emerged as a possible destination for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, who was previously on the radar of Chelsea and Liverpool earlier in the transfer window. According to The Telegraph, the 23-year-old could move to Tyneside, with the Magpies willing to pay his €100 million release clause.

Having secured qualification for the Champions League last season, Eddie Howe's men are eager to bolster their squad depth. Moves for Bryan Mbuemo and Joao Pedro fell through, but they managed to fortify their right wing with the addition of Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga.

Ekitike will now become a solid option to rotate with talismanic striker Alexander Isak, or possibly even play alongside him. The Frenchman had a difficult stint with Paris Saint-Germain but found form for the German side last season, bagging 15 goals and eight assists in 33 league games. Further, Isak has been linked with a move away from the club, and Ekitike could take up the mantle of leading the line for the Magpies.

Chelsea were interested in the 21-year-old earlier in the window, but reports claimed that they were unwilling to meet the asking price. They pivoted and signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, both of whom have played critical roles in their Club World Cup progress.

Liverpool are also looking to add a striker with the possible departure of Darwin Nunez, who has been linked with Napoli. The Reds have been among the biggest spenders this window, adding the likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong.

Steve Nicol draws comparisons between former Liverpool star and Chelsea summer signing

Pedro impressed for the Blues in his first start.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol stated that he would have liked for the Reds to have pursued João Pedro. Speaking on ESPN FC, the Scotsman suggested that the Brazilian possessed similar qualities to Roberto Firmino.

He said (via TBR Football):

“I think he’s a Bobby Firmino. I think that’s what he is, and watching this Chelsea team without Jackson up front and with Joao Pedro up front, I thought they looked a completely different team. I thought they looked way better going forward.

“I thought they looked exciting. I think Joao Pedro is a great player.”

Chelsea moved quickly to secure the services of the former Brighton attacker, spending a reported £60 million to bring him to London. He impressed in his first start for the side, collecting a brace in their 2-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup.

Liverpool may continue to be in the market for a striker following their other additions in midfield and defence. The Reds will be keen to strengthen a squad that will look to defend their Premier League trophy in the 2025-26 season.

