PL side want over £100 million to sell Chelsea target this summer - Reports

Premier League side Aston Villa are expected to demand a fee over £100 million for star winger and reported Chelsea target Morgan Rogers. According to Daily Mail's Villa expert Tom Collomoose, the Blues will have to pay a hefty fee to secure the services of the English forward.

Once a member of Manchester City's youth academy, Rogers joined Villa from Championship side Middlesbrough for a reported €9.4 million fee in January 2024. Although he delivered some solid performances in the latter half of the 2023-24 campaign, he really broke out as a star in the 2024-25 campaign.

Rogers racked up 14 goals and 15 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions in his first full season at Villa Park. His impressive performances powered his side to a surprise Champions League quarter-final berth and a sixth-place finish in the EPL.

The 22-year-old has piqued the attention of top English sides like Chelsea and Arsenal, who have entered into a race for his signature. However, according to Collomoose, Villa have no interest in parting ways with their prized possession in the summer transfer window.

Collomoose added that it will be difficult for any EPL rival to make an offer that would have the Villains 'think twice' about selling Rogers. Yet, he claimed that the transfer fee for the star forward should be no less than the £100 million that Man City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

The lofty sum could make Chelsea look for alternative options in the transfer market. They have been linked with multiple young forwards, including Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens and Olympique Lyon's Malick Fofana.

Chelsea 'close to an agreement' with European giants for transfer of star forward - Reports

According to GiveMeSport correspondent Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are nearing an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of star forward Jamie Gittens.

After transferring from Manchester City's youth side in 2020, Gittens made the jump to Dortmund's first team in the 2021-22 campaign. He featured infrequently for his first three seasons at the club, chipping in with goal contributions and showcasing his incredible potential.

In the 2024-25 season, however, Gittens really blossomed into a star. He bagged 12 goals and five assists, even winning an MOTM award in the UEFA Champions League for his scintillating brace in Dortmund's 3-0 win over Club Brugge (September 18).

According to Jacobs, Chelsea are in the final stages of negotiations and 'discussions are moving quickly' with Die Schwarzgelben for the 20-year-old's transfer. Jacobs added that the youngster is also awaiting 'permission' to undergo a medical, with a seven-year contract already agreed upon.

With Borussia Dortmund interested in keeping Blues loanee Carney Chukwuemeka, a potential swap deal to bring Gittens to Stamford Bridge is still on the table.

