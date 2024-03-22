PL star linked with previously linked with Liverpool move keen on Chelsea switch in the summer - Reports

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson reportedly wants to join Chelsea in the summer despite previously being linked with a move to Liverpool. As reported by Teamtalk via The Hard Tackle, the USA international is keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge despite their struggle for form this season.

Robinson was the subject of interest from Liverpool in January when the Reds were going through an unprecedented injury crisis at left-back. Both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas suffered shoulder injuries but the Reds managed to cope with the situation thanks to Joe Gomez's versatility and youngsters stepping up.

While the Reds might retain their interest in the former Everton youth graduate, the 26-year-old is thought to be more interested in a switch to Chelsea. The Blues could certainly do with a left-back of Robinson's caliber and Premier League experience.

Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a reliable left-back because of their vice-captain Ben Chilwell's injury problems. The former Leicester City full-back has missed 19 games with injuries this season and a total of 89 games since his move to Stamford Bridge in 2020.

Meanwhile, £62 million signing Marc Cucurella has been a major flop at Stamford Bridge and has played just 1154 minutes of first-team football this campaign. The Blues also have Ian Maatsen as an option at left-back who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Antonee Robinson is a very well-rounded footballer and epitomizes the modern full-back role perfectly. He is extremely agile and is a force to reckon with going forward but is far from a liability defensively unlike most full-backs nowadays.

The left-back, formerly linked with Liverpool, has contributed seven assists in 35 games across competitions for Fulham this campaign. He also boasts an exceptional injury record missing just 15 games for club and country throughout the last four seasons.

Liverpool keen on former Chelsea defender's signature: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi who was formerly on the books of Chelsea. The Reds are looking to refresh their backline which has been stretched by injuries this season and have identified Guehi as an option.

The Reds currently have just Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as options in central defence. However, Gomez has been used as an option in both full-back positions and even as a number six by Jurgen Klopp this campaign amid the club's remarkable injury crisis.

Joel Matip has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and looks poised to leave the club in the summer when his contract expires. Guehi has been identified by the Reds as a defender who would improve their backline.

Just 23 years of age, Guehi has already shown signs that he is a top-class central defender in the making. He came through Chelsea's youth academy before making a name for himself at Swansea on loan before moving permanently to Crystal Palace.

Guehi has already made 108 appearances for the Eagles and is one of the South London side's key players. A home-grown defender with solid ball-playing ability and composure, he could be a fantastic addition to Liverpool.