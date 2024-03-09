Liverpool make contact with defender linked with a move to Chelsea, will look to sign him in the summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly pursuing Chelsea target Marc Guehi in an attempt to bolster their defense. The Reds are looking for fresh defensive talent to join the club after Jurgen Klopp leaves in the summer, and they have marked the Crystal Palace defender.

The Reds have three available first-team center-backs in Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Jerome Quansah. Joel Matip is dealing with a long-term injury and will require a replacement in due course.

According to TeamTALK, this is connected to Liverpool's interest in Guehi. They have already demonstrated their seriousness about signing him by contacting his representatives.

Liverpool hope to get an advantage over other teams in the summer transfer window by making their move for the 23-year-old soon. However, Guehi is highly valued by Crystal Palace, who won't let him leave easily. They anticipate receiving a substantial amount for him, beginning at £50 million, with his contract expiring in 2026.

Guehi joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021 and has developed into a key member of their defense. This season, he has played in 22 Premier League games and helped the team record five clean sheets. According to TEAMtalk, Guehi himself is believed to find the thought of relocating to Liverpool attractive.

His old team Chelsea are also thinking about bringing him back to Stamford Bridge. Nevertheless, Sporting Lisbon's Ousmane Diomande continues to be the Blues' primary defensive target, with a move for Guehi expected to be a second option. He may be more interested in Liverpool, having already failed to break through the first team with ease at the Bridge.

Chelsea set their sights on Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has reportedly drawn interest from clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal in recent times. This attacker established himself with an outstanding record in the Austrian league, having netted 29 goals and assisted 11 more in 79 games.

The 20-year-old has maintained his impressive play since joining RB Leipzig in the summer, scoring seven goals in 21 Bundesliga contests. With clubs like Chelsea looking to add a striker for the summer, they have started to take notice of Sesko.

According to Caught Offside, they are closely monitoring his performances. Sesko just moved to Leipzig, but there are rumors that he will move again this summer, especially if a bid is accepted for his services.

There is intense competition to sign him, with the Premier League being one possible destination being mentioned in particular. A move to Napoli to replace Victor Osimhen, who could be on his way out of Naples, is not unlikely either.