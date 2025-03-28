PL star's stance on transfer amid links to Manchester United and Arsenal comes to light: Reports

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap's preference for a move in the summer has been revealed amid links from multiple Premier League sides, including Arsenal and Manchester United. According to TBR Football's Graeme Bailey, Newcastle United could be the destination for the 22-year-old.

The report claims that the Magpies have done a lot of homework on the striker and are keen on adding him to their squad. This comes with Alexander Isak being heavily linked with a move away from the club, while Callum Wilson is also set to become a free agent with his contract expiring.

Delap has been excellent leading the line for an Ipswich side that have largely struggled this season and look sureshot candidates to suffer relegation. Following his move from Manchester City this season, he has bagged 10 goals and two assists in his 28 appearances in the league.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are also believed to be in the running for the Citizens' academy product. He could be a great addition to a Gunners squad that seem to lack a clear option to lead the line. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been used there but have been inconsistent and have also suffered season-ending injuries.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are keen on a massive revamp of their squad in the summer and will look to make investments throughout, especially in attack. Big signing Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to produce in 2024-25, collecting just three league goals all campaign. Adding Delap may go a long way in helping the Red Devils revive their attack.

Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Manchester United in race for winger: Reports

Trincao could be on the move.

A host of Premier League sides are looking to sign Sporting Lisbon forward Francisco Trincao. According to the Portuguese outlet Record, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all interested in signing him.

Trincao has been excellent for a Sporting side that are looking to defend their Primeira Liga crown. He has bagged eight goals and 12 assists in 26 league games.

Newcastle United are keen on adding a forward and winger in the window and Trincao has been identified. Arsenal will also be keen on bolstering their attacking depth after a season where injuries have heavily affected them. Missing the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus has severely affected the side as they look set for a second-place finish yet again.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will look to replace a bunch of their wingers. Marcus Rashford and Antony are currently out on loan and could leave next season, thus necessitating some attacking reinforcements.

