“Play in the best league in the world and for the best club” – Ian Rush offers bold Liverpool transfer advice to Kylian Mbappe

Former Welsh forward and Liverpool legend Ian Rush has urged PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to move to the Reds this summer amid continued Real Madrid interest.

According to multiple reports, Real Madrid offered as much as €220 million for Kylian Mbappe in the summer. The bid was just €2m short of what the French champions paid for Neymar a few years ago.

After a disappointing Euro 2020campaign during which he failed to score, Kylian Mbappe has responded with seven international goals since October. Speaking about the French international, Ian Rush said:

"I couldn’t help notice Kylian Mbappe was on fire for France, scoring five goals in two games. He looks on a mission to make up for what was a disappointing Euros campaign for him personally. He’s also in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain with six goals and six assists in 12 games in Ligue 1 this season. His form is all the more remarkable given the fact he’s made it clear he wants to leave PSG."

Rush agreed that Madrid had the best chance of signing Kylian Mbappe, but claimed there was still time for a twist in the tale:

“We all thought Gini Wijnaldum was heading for Barcelona last summer only for PSG to snap him up. Could Liverpool hijack Mbappe’s proposed move to Real Madrid? I know he’s an admirer of Liverpool and in my opinion it would be great if the club could sign someone like him, but Real Madrid’s interest is strong and genuine.”

Rush went on to claim that if Mbappe wants to join the best club and the best league in the world, there is only one option:

“For me, if you want to play in the best league in the world and for the best club in that division, then there’s only one option and that’s the Premier League and Liverpool FC. It’s as simple as that. Ultimately, it will come down to what him and his agent believe is right for them, but if the opportunity is there I’d personally love to see Liverpool go in for him. I always say you should only sign players who are better than what you already have in that position. Is Mbappe better than what we currently have in his position? In my opinion yes, I think he’d make Liverpool a stronger team.”

Liverpool might still have a chance to sign Kylian Mbappe despite Real Madrid pursuit

For the most part, Real Madrid have been the frontrunners in the race for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman wants to play for Los Blancos and the club made several bids over the summer.

Jurgen Klopp has claimed in the past that it is impossible for Liverpool to sign the French striker. However, the fact that Mbappe will be a free agent in the summer is bound to change his stance comprehensively.

In 2020, Mbappe said the following about Liverpool and their manager:

"This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League. They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy. Performances like they have been having don't just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.﻿"

Earlier in October, Mbappe admitted that he had asked to leave PSG in the summer but claimed he didn’t have a problem with staying another year:

"I don’t have a problem. I’m still at a huge club and in a place where I’ve been happy for four years," he said.

While Mbappe has not publicly acknowledged his desire to join Los Blancos, Madrid have also been linked with a potential Erling Haaland move in the summer. More clubs can be expected to show interest, especially when Mbappe hits free agency in the summer.

