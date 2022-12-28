"Players on field increase from 10 to 11"- Twitter reacts as Manchester United put in brilliant performance without Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manchester United fans on Twitter claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo did the club a favor by forcing his exit as the Red Devils put on a solid performance against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday, December 27, ended in a 3-0 win for the hosts. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Anthony Martial added the second of the night three minutes later.

Fred got on the scoresheet in the 87th minute of the game to make it three for Erik ten Hag's side.

This was United's first Premier League game since Ronaldo's contract with the club was mutually terminated last month.

The Portuguese superstar failed to find a regular place in Ten Hag's starting XI in the Premier League. He scored only one league goal in 10 games this season, a winner against Everton at Goodison Park.

Ronaldo then went on to give an explosive interview with Piers Morgan just after the Red Devils' final clash before the FIFA World Cup break. He made many astonishing claims involving Ten Hag and the club's hierarchy and took digs at them.

This resulted in his exit from the club, which fans believe has been a blessing in disguise for the Premier League giants. They are confident that United are better as a team without Ronaldo in the ranks.

Here are some of the best reactions involving Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United fans on Twitter:

Manchester United playing an impressive football after Ronaldo's departure

1) Positive Atmosphere.

2) Speed Attack.

3) More counter attacks.

4) They will Help each other as a team.

Benefits After Ronaldo Contract Termination-
1) Positive Atmosphere.
2) Speed Attack.
3) More counter attacks.
4) They will Help each other as a team.
5) Some player- got more freerole.

6) player on field increases from 10 to 11.

7) Coach can do whatever he want.

8) No substitute / Bench / Social media Drama.

9) No Fake Fans.

Benefits After Ronaldo Contract Termination-
6) player on field increases from 10 to 11.
7) Coach can do whatever he want.
8) No substitute / Bench / Social media Drama.
9) No Fake Fans.
10) More......

Cristiano Ronaldo remains without a club after Manchester United exit

While Manchester United have seemingly settled well without Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still a free agent.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr FC. However, Ronaldo is reportedly keen on a move to a European club. He was seen training at former club Real Madrid's training grounds, fueling rumors of a return.

A solid performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup would have helped the forward secure a top club. However, he scored only one goal in Qatar, during Portugal's opener against Ghana.

Ronaldo's form faded as the tournament progressed and he was even benched for Fernando Santos' side's knockout games against Switzerland and Morocco. A loss to the Atlas Lions in the last-eight spelled the end of Portugal's tournament.

As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo's stocks have taken a hard fall and he is still on the lookout for his next club.

