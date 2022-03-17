"Players go to Manchester United for the money, not the history" – Patrice Evra explains how football is being 'ruined'

Things seem to keep getting worse for Manchester United. The Red Devils were recently eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Shortly after the setback, former left-back Patrice Evra made a bold claim that players are simply joining the club because of money and not because of its history.

The Frenchman likened Manchester United to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), insisting that players have their pockets in mind when they decide to join the two clubs.

For the Parisians, he added that the opportunity to live in the beautiful city of Paris is also an influential factor in superstars choosing them.

"Players go to Manchester United for the money, not for the history. They go to PSG for the money and to live in a beautiful city," Evra said on Amazon Prime Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

Patrice Evra then proceeded to comment on Juventus' transfer system. As opposed to Manchester United and PSG, the Frenchman believes players are joining the Bianconeri because they love the club.

He also praised the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Manuel Locattelli, who recently switched to the Allianz Stadium, for concentrating on their passion rather than money.

"This is why I hope to God Juventus maintain this mentality and the draw they have. Players like Vlahovic and Locatelli, they loved Juventus even before coming here. That is what they need to keep at this club.

"Money is ruining everything in football," the 40-year-old added.

How have Manchester United and PSG fared this season?

PSG's unveiling their high-profile signings last summer

The two clubs aren't currently having the best outings. They've both been eliminated from the Champions League, with United bowing out to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and PSG falling to Real Madrid last week.

Domestically, the Red Devils are ranked fifth in the Premier League table as it stands, with 50 points in 29 games. PSG, meanwhile, lead the race for the Ligue 1 title at the moment with 65 points from 28 games so far.

It remains to be seen how both clubs will end the campaign.

