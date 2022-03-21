“Players should learn from his attitude” – Jan Aage Fjortoft heaps praise on Liverpool star

Former Norway striker Jan Åge Fjørtoft has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The 55-year-old wrote on Twitter that he loves the way the Reds centre-back approaches games.

Fjørtoft stated that van Dijk is always fully focused on his game but makes it look easy with a 'smile on his face'. The 71-time capped Norwegian international also claimed that other players should learn from the Dutch skipper's attitude.

You can read Fjørtoft's tweet below:

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft

Always with a smile on his face. Looking happy. Full concentrated on his game of course.

After games “happy” again. Easier when you win…but players should learn from his attitude.

Asked him about it last night. - I am happy.. I love the way @VirgilvDijk approaches games.Always with a smile on his face. Looking happy. Full concentrated on his game of course.After games “happy” again. Easier when you win…but players should learn from his attitude.Asked him about it last night. - I am happy.. I love the way @VirgilvDijk approaches games.Always with a smile on his face. Looking happy. Full concentrated on his game of course.After games “happy” again. Easier when you win…but players should learn from his attitude.Asked him about it last night. - I am happy..😄

Jurgen Klopp's side booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a hard-fought win against Championship side Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Diogo Jota's late goal proved to be the decisive one for the Reds as they managed to see off Steve Cooper's side at the City Ground.

Virgil van Dijk had a superb game as he led the Liverpool backline brilliantly and also caught the eye with his excellent range of passing. The Merseyside giants will now take on Manchester City in the semi-final at the Wembley Stadium on April 16.

The Reds are chasing a historic quadruple while Pep Guardiola's side themselves are chasing a treble.

The two sides also meet on April 10 in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium. It could prove to be a game that can go on to decide the winner of the league title.

Liverpool have already won the League Cup this season, beating Chelsea on penalties in the final at the Wembley Stadium last month.

Virgil van Dijk's signing has been a path-breaking one for Liverpool

Almost every signing Jurgen Klopp has made at Liverpool has paid dividends. However, the signing of Virgil van Dijk has arguably been the one that transformed the Reds. After chasing the Dutchman for a few windows, the Merseysiders finally managed to bring him back in January 2018 for a massive fee of £75 million.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I think one of the first things you don’t have to forget is: enjoy it. Like today, it’s something you should enjoy, these nights where you have to fight for everything. So that’s what we have to do in April as well." Virgil van Dijk on April:"I think one of the first things you don’t have to forget is: enjoy it. Like today, it’s something you should enjoy, these nights where you have to fight for everything. So that’s what we have to do in April as well." #awlive [lfc] Virgil van Dijk on April:"I think one of the first things you don’t have to forget is: enjoy it. Like today, it’s something you should enjoy, these nights where you have to fight for everything. So that’s what we have to do in April as well." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/0VA51ke1DV

The central defender made an immediate impact at Anfield and turned an average defence into a world-class one almost on his own.

Liverpool are aware of the Dutch skipper's importance to the side as he missed the majority of last season with an injury. As a result, the Reds struggled to even finish in the top-four. Van Dijk is easily one of the best defenders of the modern era and according to some, he is the best defender ever to grace the Premier League.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar