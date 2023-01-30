"Players don't owe football clubs" - Arsenal target backed to complete big-money move before transfer deadline

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose believes Brighton & Hove Albion should allow Moises Caicedo to leave amidst links with Arsenal.

As per The Express, the Gunners have already seen two bids of £60 million and £70 million for Caicedo rejected by the Seagulls. They are reportedly unwilling to sell the Ecuadorian midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Caicedo, meanwhile, recently put up a post on social media expressing his desire to leave Brighton for greener pastures. He was criticized by some fans and pundits, claiming that he should be more grateful to the Seagulls.

Moisés Caicedo @MoisesCaicedo55 I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart.

However, Ambrose believes that the midfielder doesn't owe the club anything. He pointed out that Caicedo would be in a Premier League title race if he joined Arsenal, which is a huge opportunity.

Ambrose told talkSPORT:

"These opportunities don't come around all the time. To go to Arsenal, he's competing for the Premier League title."

He added:

"A lot of people say 'You owe Brighton' or 'You owe this team and that team' - players don't owe football clubs, the same as football clubs don't owe players.

"[Yves] Bissouma was playing, if Bissouma was still there and didn't go to Spurs, Caicedo may not even be in the team. What I'm saying is certain situations could happen. I wouldn't wish any bad stuff or injuries on people, but you never know."

Following Caicedo's social media post, Brighton reportedly asked the youngster to stay at home until the end of the transfer window. Ambrose believes that both parties haven't handled the situation poorly, but the midfielder staying at home doesn't bode well for either. He said:

"Brighton haven't [handled it badly] and I don't think anyone has. I don't think Caicedo has to a certain degree."

He added:

"The boy wants to leave, he wants to leave Brighton. We can say it's his agent or not, his agent hasn't written that and then Caicedo doesn't know what's gone on and they've said go home. The boy wants to leave Brighton. There's no winner in this situation."

Moises Caicedo could be a statement signing for Arsenal

Not many would have expected Arsenal to compete for the Premier League title at the start of the season. However, they currently have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Should Arsenal make a new proposal in the next 48 hours, it’d be a potential record fee for the club. Understand Arsenal second bid for Moises Caicedo worth £70m fee with add ons included has been immediately rejected by Brighton tonight.Should Arsenal make a new proposal in the next 48 hours, it’d be a potential record fee for the club. Understand Arsenal second bid for Moises Caicedo worth £70m fee with add ons included has been immediately rejected by Brighton tonight. 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #AFC #BHAFCShould Arsenal make a new proposal in the next 48 hours, it’d be a potential record fee for the club. https://t.co/6mXNfsKI64

The Gunners have signed versatile attacker Leandro Trossard and Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior in the January transfer window. They now need cover in midfield due to Mohamed Elneny's injury issues and Thomas Partey's fitness history.

Partey and Granit Xhaka have played extremely well so far this season, but an injury to either midfielder could derail Arsenal's title challenge. Hence, signing a player of the caliber of Caicedo could be a big move for the club.

The Brighton man has made 21 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and assisting another.

