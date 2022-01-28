“Playing with him was very easy, for a reason he is the best in the world” – Pedri admits Lionel Messi’s departure ‘cost’ Barcelona

Barcelona starlet Pedri has admitted that Lionel Messi’s departure has “cost” his club but believes the Blaugrana are starting to form a great young team.

Due to Barcelona’s dodgy financial situation, Lionel Messi was forced to bid his boyhood club adieu in the summer of 2021. Ligue 1 giants PSG, who took Neymar from the Blaugrana in 2017, signed the Argentine as a free agent.

Since the 34-year-old’s departure, the Catalonian outfit have struggled to produce the engaging and effective football we associate with them. Their ineffectiveness, especially in front of goal, has seen them crash out of the Champions League, Copa Del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

The Catalans have also struggled to get going in La Liga this season and are currently sitting 15 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Pedri: “Playing with Leo Messi was easy! I will always thank him for helping me on and off the field, he's the best in the world!” 🗣️ Pedri: “Playing with Leo Messi was easy! I will always thank him for helping me on and off the field, he's the best in the world!” https://t.co/QMDtXjUB1h

Amid the doom and gloom, Pedri has emerged as Barcelona’s brightest sparks this season. In conversation with GQ Sports (via Marca), the 19-year-old revealed what it was like to play with Messi and whether his departure hurt the Blaugrana.

He said:

"I will always thank Leo for helping me a lot both on the field and personally. Playing with him was very easy, for a reason he is the best in the world, and logically it has cost us to get used to not having him by our side. But Honestly, now I think we're making a great team, with a lot of young people. We all have the opportunity to take a step forward"

Messi played 778 games for the Barcelona senior team, registering 672 goals and 303 assists.

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona return

In August 2021, the Blaugrana and its record goalscorer parted ways due to financial constraints. The Argentine swiftly moved to PSG, signing a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 side. Since the move, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been trying his best to settle in at his new club, but has been largely unsuccessful.

The Argentina skipper has only scored once in 12 Ligue 1 games this season, drawing criticism from a section of the media. As per reports, the 34-year-old is unhappy at PSG and wants to return to Camp Nou. The Catalans are also eager to facilitate the move as they’d love to have their legend back.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona to celebrate Xavi's 42 birthday today! Look who's back!Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona to celebrate Xavi's 42 birthday today! Look who's back! 👀Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona to celebrate Xavi's 42 birthday today! 🎂 https://t.co/4I5rs9ZvMG

Also Read Article Continues below

The club’s record goalscorer is bound to find his way back to Catalonia sooner or later. However, we do not expect him to return only after a brief spell in Paris. He is only likely to move back to his boyhood club for one last dance after running down his two-year contract with PSG.

Edited by Diptanil Roy