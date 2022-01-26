PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona return; Mauricio Pochettino hopeful of new arrival, and more - 26 January 2022

PSG have fared well in Mauricio Pochettino’s first full season in charge. The Parisians are on course to reclaim their La Liga title, and have also progressed to the knockouts of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, their star attacker Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, Pochettino is hopeful of having Tanguy Ndombele in his squad before the end of January.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 26th January 2022.

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona return

Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona, according to El Chiringuito TV. The Argentinean cut ties with the Blaugrana last summer after they could not renew his contract due to their financial difficulties. The 34-year-old was eventually snapped up by PSG, who won the race for his services.

Messi's arrival in France has hardly gone according to plan. He has struggled to stamp his authority in Ligue 1 so far. He has registered five assists but only one goal in 12 games in the league.

However, he has been prolific in the Champions League, scoring five goals in as many appearances, but it has been a disappointing campaign for him so far.

Barcelona have missed him dearly as well. The Blaugrana were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage as well as the Copa del Rey. They were defeated in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup by Real Madrid. Barcelona are currently fifth in the La Liga table, 15 points behind Los Blancos, having played a game less.

The Blaugrana seem to have learnt their lesson, and are working on a deal to bring Lionel Messi back. The PSG star is also eager to return to his alma mater. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was recently in the city to dine with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

However, it would be strange if the La Liga giants can suddenly afford him despite no tangible improvement in their financial condition.

Mauricio Pochettino hopeful of Tanguy Ndombele’s arrival before the end of January

Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful of adding Tanguy Ndombele to his roster.

Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful of adding Tanguy Ndombele to his roster before the end of January, according to PSG Talk via RMC Sport.

The Parisians are locked in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur to secure the services of the Frenchman. Pochettino signed Ndombele during his time as Spurs manager, and is now eager to work with him at the Parc des Princes.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



There are no talks at present to include Gini Wijnaldum as part of a loan deal to take Tanguy Ndombele to PSG. Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain held talks on Tanguy Ndombele loan deal also today. Again, Gini Wijnaldum is currently not included as part of the negotiation with PSG.

The Argentinean wants Ndombele in the squad to face Real Madrid, and has asked the club's hierarchy to complete the move soon.

PSG agree loan move for Eric Junior Dina Edimbe

PSG have agreed to send midfielder Eric Junior Dina Edimbe to Bayern Leverkusen on loan, according to PSG Talk via RMC Sport. The Parisians are eager to make space in the squad for the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele. The Ligue 1 giants have decided to offload Edimbe to Germany to suit their plans.

Leverkusen will pay the player’s entire salary. However, the deal has not yet been finalised. The Parisians will have to decide on the tenure of the loan deal. The 21-year-old has appeared just 12 times for the Ligue 1 giants till date.

