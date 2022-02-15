"Playing against Kylian is special" - Karim Benzema says PSG star Mbappe could come to Real Madrid one day

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has opened up about playing against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe.

The two French internationals have been the talismen for their respective clubs in recent years. While Benzema has been Madrid's go-to man since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018, Mbappe has outshone the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi at PSG.

The duo are now set to face each other as Real Madrid and PSG lock horns in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash in Paris tonight. The match will hold more value for Mbappe as he has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

Speaking about playing against Mbappe and the possibility of the young Frenchman coming to Real Madrid, Benzema said:

"It's a very big game and playing against Kylian is special because we play in the national team together. As you know, he could come to Madrid one day but now we're both here to win the game".

He added:

"I can wish him a good game. The key to the game is the same. Nothing changes, play a good game, win and see what happens. It's about focusing more on our game. The most important thing is to be in good mental shape."

Real Madrid might sign Mbappe from PSG for free this summer

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on a loan deal in 2017. His move was made permanent next season for €180 million plus add ons. The Frenchman helped the Parisians win three Ligue 1 titles, among other domestic honors. But he has failed to guide PSG to their elusive Champions League crown.

His current contract with the French giants is set to expire at the end of the current season. Real Madrid are believed to be strongly interested in the player, with Los Blancos making several public comments about their desire to sign Mbappe.

PSG are desperately trying to extend the contract of their star man, but look resigned to losing Mbappe to PSG on a free transfer next summer. The Frenchman will be a huge addition for Madrid, who have been unable to replace Cristiano Ronaldo since 2018.

Mbappe is only 23 years old and has the potential to become a seasonal champion like the legendary duo of Messi and Ronaldo.

