"Playing like he never touched a ball before" - Fans call out Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate for performance despite 2-1 win

Al-Nassr fans showed their displeasure at the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo's co-star Sadio Mane in their 2-1 win over strugglers Al-Raed on Thursday. The Knights of Najd picked up a fourth win in their last five games to move to third place, within five points of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad above them. They have, however, played a game more than those two.

Former Liverpool star Mane was named in the starting XI alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Angelo Gabriel in attack. Stefano Pioli's side were up against a side out of the relegation zone on only goal difference and were clear favorites heading into the game.

Sadio Mane lasted the entirety of the game and attempted four shots, none of which was on target. The 32-year-old won the most duels (10) of any player on either team and missed one big chance. His performance was not good enough for many fans, and they made their thoughts known via X.

Trending

A fan wrote that Mane played like he had never touched a football.

"Sadio mane is playing like he never touched a ball before", they wrote.

Another fan referred to him as a disappointment and asked that he leave the team.

"Mane has to leave and it has to be harsh cause he’s a tramp and not willing to go himself when he’s been nothing but a disappointment to the team", they posted.

Another fan advised that Mane and the manager leave the team.

"Sell Mane and get rid of this coach", they wrote.

A fan criticized the Senegalese star alongside several others in the squad.

"All Al Nassr local players are so useless… asides the first 11 of which Mane is also trash. Wtf is Al Hassan doing on the pitch?? Imagine Al Nassr without Simikan in the defense, they would have been relegated tbh", they posted.

Another fan expressed their desire for him to leave.

"bum mane leaving at the end of the season", they wrote.

A fan called out the star for always losing the ball.

"Just when you think Mane is gonna do something he loses the ball 😭", they posted.

Al-Nassr managed to pick up the win away from home thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Nawaf Al-Boushail. The result lifted them above Al-Qadsiah into third, although they have played a game more than the sides around them.

Sadio Mane has been in the news this month, with a swap deal with Al-Ahli for Gabri Veiga mooted in recent days. With the transfer window set to close soon, his situation is one to keep an eye on.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr keen on Premier League star - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are looking to complete a stunning late swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma this month, as per The Athletic. The Saudi giants have left it late but appear keen to strengthen their squad for the second half of the campaign.

Expand Tweet

Brighton have turned down a bid of around €65 million for the 27-year-old Japan international and are unlikely to sell him this month, as per reports. Al-Nassr, however, remain keen on the winger and are prepared to up their offer for him imminently.

Al-Nassr have already finalized a €77 million plus add-ons agreement to sign 21-year-old striker Jhon Duran from Premier League side Aston Villa. It appears that they won't mind spending a similar amount or more to bring one of Brighton's biggest stars to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback