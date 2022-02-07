"Playing vs Real Madrid in Champions League changes a lot of things" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe on his future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has distanced himself from rumors about him joining Real Madrid yet again. Mbappe claims nothing has been decided on his future amid rumors of a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish side.

The PSG forward is out of contract this summer and is currently free to hold talks with any club he wants. Los Blancos have been in the driver's seat for a long time and are reportedly the only club he wants to join.

Reports suggest Mbappe has agreed to join the Spanish giants in the summer, but the PSG star has rebuffed the claims. He claimed the fixture against Madrid in the UEFA Champions League later this month has changed things and added:

"No, my decision on the future is not made. Playing vs Real in Champions League changes a lot of things. Even if I'm free to do what I want at the moment, I'm not going to go and talk to the opponent or do that kind of things."

He went on to say:

"I'm now only focused on winning against Real Madrid in Champions League then we'll see what happens in the coming months."

Karim Benzema on Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has backed Mbappe to join Los Blancos soon. He believes the star forward is precisely what the Spanish club needs and that all top players should play for them, saying:

"All the big players want to come one day to Real Madrid, so I hope that he [Mbappe] can do so quickly, if he wants to leave PSG - who are also a good team. He's a good player as he has already shown. For his young age, he knows how to do everything. These are the players that I love, who know how to take a touch to do something meaningful."

Benzema added:

"He is a player who one day or another will play for Madrid. We get on very well and I would like him to already be with me in Madrid. I don't know what will happen [with his future], but Mbappe would be welcome at Real Madrid. He is a player who has all the qualities to be a Madrid player in the future."

Last summer, Los Blancos made two massive bids, with reports suggesting the last one was around €180 million. However, PSG were reluctant to sell their star player and managed to keep hold of him for the ongoing season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra