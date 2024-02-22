"Plays football like a postman" - Former Real Madrid star blasts Frenkie de Jong after Barcelona draw Napoli

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart slammed Barcelona Frenkie de Jong after his performance against Napoli on Wednesday, February 21.

The Blaugrana faced Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Despite their sheer dominance, Barca couldn't edge out a win as it ended in a 1-1 draw. Robert Lewandowski (60') and Victor Osimhen (75') scored for their respective sides.

De Jong started the game as usual for Barcelona in midfield and played the entire game. He completed 71/75 passes, made one key pass, won 4/10 duels, and completed 3/3 long balls.

However, Van der Vaart slammed his compatriot for his performance, saying that the midfielder often holds on to the ball for too long. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Frenkie de Jong plays football like a postman. He takes too long to pass the ball forward, instead, he keeps on running and taking it to his teammate.

“Once you get away from your opponent, you have to keep the ball moving and pass the ball!”

The second leg of the tie at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium will be played on March 12.

Frenkie de Jong slams rumors around his wages, Barcelona future and more

There have been multiple reports recently that have speculated about Frenkie de Jong's potential departure from Barcelona in the summer. He has been linked with clubs like Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur (via Barca Universal).

Some reports even claimed that the Dutchman earns around a whopping €40 million per year salary at Barca. De Jong slammed journalists for making up stories and denied the reported figure, saying:

“What you say about my salary is very far from reality. Figures have been invented that are not true. I am really happy here. Barcelona was and is the club of my life, it was my dream to play here and it still is.

“Everything that is said in the media about my salary and my future are lies. It’s a lot of smoke."

He added:

“I know that a lot of things are made up in the media, you write things that are not true. You are doing it in general with a lot of players, coaches even. You can’t do that, you are making things up. Stop this.

“I consider the club to be my teammates, the staff, I’m enjoying it a lot… The media sometimes criticise my level, it doesn’t matter because everyone can have their own opinion. But I don’t accept lies. Don’t lie."

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 and has made 208 appearances for them, registering 16 goals and 21 assists. His contract with the club expires in 2026.