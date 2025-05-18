"Plays like he’s owned the shirt for years", "Can't sell him" - Fans praise Arsenal star for his showing in 1-0 win over Newcastle

Arsenal fans have lavished praise on Jakub Kiwior following his performance against Newcastle United on Sunday, May 18. With the Gunners winning this game 1-0, they have secured a second-place finish in the Premier League this season.

The north Londoners faced 14 shots and needed good defending from the backline to keep a clean sheet in this tie. Kiwior, who has been filling in for the injured Gabriel, played a pivotal role in helping achieve this objective.

Praising the Poland international on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote:

"There’s no debate anymore. Kiwior is not a backup, he’s a solution. Whether it’s covering Gabriel or Saliba, he plays like he’s owned the shirt for years."

Another added:

"You can’t, you just can’t sell Kiwior."

Claiming that Arsenal need to hold on to Kiwior, a fan wrote:

"We cannot sell Kiwior ibr."

Another supporter said:

"KIwior I’m standing and applauding performance today."

Keeping up the praise for Kiwior, a fan commented:

"Most improved player this year."

Reiterating the importance of the centre-back to the squad, another supporter added:

"Jakub Kiwior should NOT be sold. We need him in our squad. Knows when and how to step up!"

Overall, Kiwior has made 28 appearances across competitions this season, bagging one goal and two assists. He's currently contracted at the Emirates till the summer of 2028.

Former Arsenal star reveals Andrea Berta's interest in Viktor Gyokeres before he came to north London

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal's Sporting Director Andrea Berta joined the Gunners only in March this year, but has already been rumored to be targeting high-profile moves. One of these is the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting in the summer.

Now, Julio Baptista has revealed that Berta was interested in the Swede while he was still with Atletico Madrid. Speaking about this to Foot Italia, Baptista said (via Mirror):

"45 games, 44 goals, 11 assists (now 51 games, 53 goals, 13 assists). Arsenal are one of the teams that are supposed to be really interested in him, and I can see why."

"I think the new sporting director, Andrea Berta, really likes him; he was on his radar when he was the sporting director at Atletico Madrid."

Berta served as the Sporting Director at Atletico Madrid from 2017 to 2025. It looks as though he wishes to sign Gyokeres, with Arsenal's striking options being Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who are not traditional number nines.

