"Please don't believe everything that is in the newspaper" - Youssoufa Moukoko addresses transfer rumors amid Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona links

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko has addressed his future amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona. The much coveted Germany international has claimed that he will not be pressured into making any kind of decision on his future.

The Barcelona and Chelsea target has urged Dortmund fans not to believe everything the media say. The teenage prodigy has reassured his loyalty to the Bundesliga giants and insisted that he is fully focused on Borussia Dortmund.

Moukoko said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"Please, do not believe everything that is in the newspaper. I know that everything is part of the football business now, but although I am young, I do not let myself be pressured to make decisions about my future."

"I am fully focused on the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund. No player is bigger than the club."

— @sport Barça believe that Moukoko will either renew with Borussia or sign for Barcelona; they do not believe that the player will sign for another club if he leaves BVB. Barça believe that Moukoko will either renew with Borussia or sign for Barcelona; they do not believe that the player will sign for another club if he leaves BVB.— @sport https://t.co/NWLhnXMEnC

Moukoko faces an uncertain future at Signal Iduna Park right now, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. His situation has alerted almost every top club in Europe, with clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester United all being linked with the 18-year-old's services.

He previously quashed the rumors, claiming that he has already rejected a new deal from Dortmund.

The Cameroon-born Germany international has been lively for Borussia Dortmund this season. He has scored six goals and produced six assists in 22 games across competitions.

At just 18 years of age, Moukoko has already made 59 senior appearances for Dortmund. He was called up by Hansi Flick for Germany in the FIFA World Cup but played only one minute in Qatar.

Chelsea could face competition from Barcelona for priority target

Chelsea could reportedly face competition from Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Madrid to sign Josko Gvardiol.

The RB Leipzig defender has been a priority target for the Blues for quite some time now. Chelsea were interested in the Croatia international in the summer but a move failed to materialize.

The defender's stock has risen significantly following his wonderful display at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The left-footed player is now attracting interest from clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

He's about to get paid Josko Gvardiol is just 20 years old and was one of the standout defenders of this World Cup.He's about to get paid Josko Gvardiol is just 20 years old and was one of the standout defenders of this World Cup.He's about to get paid 💰 https://t.co/kVEM1khuki

Gvardiol, who has a contract at the Red Bull Arena until the summer of 2027, does not have a release clause in his deal, putting Leipzig in a commanding position.

