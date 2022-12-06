Chelsea facing competition from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup star - Reports

Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign Josko Gvardiol, who has starred for Croatia in their ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

As claimed by German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the RB Leipzig defender continues to attract interest from a host of clubs across Europe. The Sky Sports reporter has said that Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are tracking the progress of the Croatia international.

Plettenberg added that former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel saw him as his priority target. The Blues remain interested in the former Dinamo Zagreb defender despite parting ways with Tuchel, with co-owner Todd Boehly also being an admirer.

The journalist has, however, made it clear that Bayern Munich are not in the race to sign the highly rated defender.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Gvardiol : We’ve been told: NO release clause in his contract until 2027. But lots of top clubs informed about him for 2023. #CFC #MUFC , Real and Barcelona highly involved. For Tuchel he was the main target. Boehly also focused on him. NO contact with Bayern. @SkySportDE News #Gvardiol: We’ve been told: NO release clause in his contract until 2027. But lots of top clubs informed about him for 2023. #CFC, #MUFC, Real and Barcelona highly involved. For Tuchel he was the main target. Boehly also focused on him. NO contact with Bayern. @SkySportDE 🇭🇷 https://t.co/XQsOqjzpEx

Gvardiol has a contract at the Red Bull Arena till the summer of 2027. He has no release clause in his deal, which puts Leipzig in a commanding position.

The 20-year-old has been very impressive for Croatia in the World Cup so far, having caught the eye with his assured performance at the heart of the defence. He has been a key player for Zlatko Dalic's side, who have booked their place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup, where they play Brazil on Friday (December 9).

The coveted defender was solid at the back as Croatia beat Japan on penalties in the Round of 16 yesterday (December 5) after the two teams were tied 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Gvardiol has been impressive for RB Leipzig since his move from his boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb in 2021. The left-footed defender has made 65 appearances for the Bundesliga giants and looks like a star in the making.

Real Madrid could make move for Chelsea star in January

Real Madrid could reportedly table a €10 million offer to sign Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the January transfer window.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have set their sights on the Blues captain, who was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home”. Azpilicueta: “New Chelsea owners have changed my situation, they wanted to keep me at all costs despite contract situation — I told that to Barcelona”.“I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home”. Azpilicueta: “New Chelsea owners have changed my situation, they wanted to keep me at all costs despite contract situation — I told that to Barcelona”. 🔵🇪🇸 #CFC“I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home”. https://t.co/g6rdON9zbj

It's understood that Real Madrid are looking to add depth at right-back, as they do not have adequate cover for Daniel Carvajal. Azpilicueta's experience and versatility makes him a desirable option for Ancelotti as he looks to bolster his backline.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes