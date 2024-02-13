"Please, no funny business tonight", "Please step up" - Real Madrid fans react as veteran returns to XI for UCL clash against Leipzig

Real Madrid fans are frustrated to see Nacho Fernandez starting in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg clash against RB Leipzig tonight (February 13).

Nacho missed Madrid's 4-0 win against Girona in their La Liga top-of-the-table clash on Saturday (February 10). Carlo Ancelotti's defense have suffered an injury curse this season, with Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger currently sidelined.

Aurelien Tchouameni filled in at center-back for Real Madrid in the win over Girona and impressed. The Frenchman's display was enough for Ancelott to opt to continue with him in defense against Bundesliga giants Leipzig.

However, Nacho, 34, has returned to Los Blancos' starting lineup with Dani Carvajal dropping back to his preferred right-back position. This sees Lucas Vazquez drop to the bench for the encounter with Marco Rose's side at Red Bull Arena.

Andriy Lunin continues in goal, with Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, and Ferland Mendy in defense.

Toni Kroos continues in midfield alongside Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Jude Bellingham misses tonight's game due to an ankle injury he sustained against Girona. Brahim Diaz comes into the attack in place of the English superstar.

The young Spaniard is joined by the in-form Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in Ancelotti's frontline.

However, fans aren't happy to see Nacho selected, and one fan urged the La Liga giants' skipper to impress:

"Good lineup actually and Lunin is starting. Nacho, please step up."

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"Nacho please, no funny business tonight."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ancelotti's XI to take on Leipzig:

Nacho Fernandez reportedly has a contract offer from Real Madrid on the table

Nacho Fernandez could extend his stay at the Bernabeu.

Nacho's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is somewhat uncertain as his current contract expires at the end of the season. He's been with Real Madrid his entire career, making 345 appearances.

Spanish journalist Hugo Cerezo (via Madrid Universal) reports that the Spanish defender has a contract proposal on the table. He will be able to automatically renew his deal until 2025.

Nacho was appointed Real Madrid captain last summer following Karim Benzema's departure. It's claimed that the captaincy could play a significant role in the 24-cap Spain international's desire to remain at the Bernabeu.

Los Merengues are on the lookout for a new defender to help bolster their squad. They have made LOSC Lille's Leny Yoro, 18, their top defensive target ahead of the summer transfer window.