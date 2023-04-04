“Please go quickly” “Best news of the day” - Liverpool fans rejoice as Fabrizio Romano confirms 3 injury-prone stars will leave this summer

Liverpool fans are celebrating reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo will leave the club in the summer.

The trio's season has been blighted by injury issues and it has been problematic for the Reds. Keita has managed just 13 appearances across competitions as he has dealt with hamstring and muscular injuries. Oxlade-Chamberlain has featured as many times due to a hamstring problem. Arthur (on loan from Juventus) has been out of action since October after undergoing surgery on his thigh.

Romano claims that all three will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. The reputed Italian journalist tweeted:

"Naby Keita will leave Liverpool on a free transfer. No changes on the plan for him and Oxlade-Chamberlain, decisions are made since November — and same will happen for Arthur Melo’s loan."

Keita arrived at Anfield from RB Leipzig in 2018 for £52 million. The Guinean midfielder has failed to establish himself as a starter under Jurgen Klopp. He has made 129 appearances since joining the club, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

Meanwhile, Oxlade-Chamberlain's spell with the Reds has been littered by constant fitness issues. He joined Klopp's side from Arsenal in 2017 for £35 million. He was developed into a midfielder by the German coach, having been predominantly a winger at the Emirates.

Arthur's time with the Merseysiders has been one to forget as his thigh injury has only allowed him to make two appearances for the first team. His loan signing came with criticism as many fans wanted a permanent starter to be signed. The Brazilian will be heading back to Juventus.

Fans have reacted enthusiastically to the news that the injury-prone trio are heading out of Anfield at the end of the season. One fan tweeted about his desire for Keita to leave the club swiftly:

"Please go quickly, Naby."

Meanwhile, another fan was thrilled with the news:

"Best news of the day."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Romano's report on Liverpool parting ways with Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur:

Joffbob @joffwalters @FabrizioRomano Three very disappointing signings. Best for all involved to part ways. @FabrizioRomano Three very disappointing signings. Best for all involved to part ways.

Lee-John Pattinson @lpatz80 @FabrizioRomano One of the worst signings in the history of the Premier League. But it’s not Klopps fault 🤣🤣🤣 @FabrizioRomano One of the worst signings in the history of the Premier League. But it’s not Klopps fault 🤣🤣🤣

Liverpool drop their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans

The Reds are no longer targeting Youri Tielemans.

With the aforementioned trio heading out of Liverpool, the question turns to how Klopp will look to bolster his midfield in the summer. One player who has been on the Reds' radar for some time is Leicester's Tielemans.

The 25-year-old Belgian midfielder has been a standout performer for the Foxes. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 29 games. His contract expires at the end of the season, leading to speculation that he could move to Anfield.

However, Football Insider reports that Liverpool have decided against a move for Tielemans. Scouts at the Merseyside club have reportedly suggested that he isn’t mobile enough to function in a Jurgen Klopp team. It appears that the Reds will look elsewhere and they have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

