“Pls don’t die”, “We have failed” - Manchester City fans express concern about 27-year-old as he starts FA Cup semi-final vs Chelsea

Manchester City fans are worried about 27-year-old defensive midfielder Rodri, ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea.

Rodri has been a focal point in the middle of the park for Pep Guardiola's men. He led them to win the continental treble last season, and so far this season, he has been instrumental in their race to the Premier League title.

However, this has meant that Rodri struggles to find any resting time. He has already racked up well over 3,000 minutes across 41 games this season, and he looks set to add another 90 minutes to that if the Cityzens need him to against Chelsea.

Earlier this month, after he was lackluster in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid, he openly talked about getting rested. He said on April 10 (via BBC):

"I do need a rest. Let's see how we speak, how we live the situation. Sometimes it is what it is. I need to adjust. It [rest] is something we are planning, yes."

Pep Guardiola opted to rest him in their next match against Luton Town, as they won 5-1 with Rodri sitting on the bench throughout. However, he has since been back in full swing, playing over 120 minutes in their second-leg loss to Real Madrid.

Now, against Chelsea, only three days later, he has been named in the starting lineup, which has led to concern from the fans.

One fan said:

"rodri pls don't die."

Another fan added:

"Doesn't this man Rodri have a replacement?"

A third complained:

"poor Rodri."

Another fan showed worry about the Manchester City midfielder:

"Rodri playing 240 mins this week."

A fifth fan said:

"Rodri just played 120 mins a few days ago, please don’t exhaust him and sub him off when the game is under control."

Another noted:

"We have failed Rodri. He complained about playing every game in 22/23 only for us to no get a replacement and he still has to play every game."

Another said:

"Rodri starting after playing 120 minutes against Real Madrid."

Here is a selection of their posts:

Manchester City midfielder Rodri slams Real Madrid tactics

Manchester City ended up losers on their home turf against Real Madrid, as the Spanish giants defended admirably and secured a draw across 120 minutes of play. The Madridistas went on to win on penalties and save their slot in the semi-finals of the competition, but this did not please Rodri.

Speaking after the game, the 27-year-old said (via Daily Post):

“I saw only one team today, to be honest. They defended and they knew how to suffer and we know how tough Real Madrid is. But, in my opinion, we should go through, in terms of chances and everything. It’s the trickiness of the competition. They know how to play, congratulations to them.”

Now, Manchester City have a chance to win the FA Cup, if they can get past Chelsea, and the Premier League.

