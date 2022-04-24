"Poch got a brain", "This deffo should suit MMN more" - PSG fans express delight at tactical tweak for Lens clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have been left excited by the line-up named by Mauricio Pochettino for their Ligue 1 clash against Lens. The Argentine tactician has opted to field a back-three, which includes Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos. As such, both Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi will start as wing-backs.

Due to the aforementioned set-up, fans believe the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi could now be liberated. In the wake of the club revealing their line-up on Twitter, several fans were quick to voice their opinions.

One fan tweeted:

"This is the strongest XI I've seen this season."

Here are some of the other reactions:

PSG🇨🇵🇸🇪 @Beaucair_e twitter.com/PSGhub/status/… PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Lens



Navas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Gueye, Verratti, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappé, Neymar. PSG’s XI vs. LensNavas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Gueye, Verratti, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappé, Neymar. #PSGRCL 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Lens Navas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Gueye, Verratti, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappé, Neymar. #PSGRCL It just took the whole season to have a 3-4-3... It just took the whole season to have a 3-4-3...🙈 twitter.com/PSGhub/status/…

Erick @EGKarisma PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Lens



Navas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Gueye, Verratti, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappé, Neymar. PSG’s XI vs. LensNavas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Gueye, Verratti, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappé, Neymar. #PSGRCL 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Lens Navas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Gueye, Verratti, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappé, Neymar. #PSGRCL Without the injuries this should’ve been the lineup since the start of the season 🤦🏼‍♂️ twitter.com/psghub/status/… Without the injuries this should’ve been the lineup since the start of the season 🤦🏼‍♂️ twitter.com/psghub/status/…

Elzz @JsElzz PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Lens



Navas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Gueye, Verratti, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappé, Neymar. PSG’s XI vs. LensNavas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Gueye, Verratti, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappé, Neymar. #PSGRCL 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Lens Navas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Gueye, Verratti, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappé, Neymar. #PSGRCL I’m locking in icl. Poch finally brought out the 3-4-3. This deffo should suit MMN more as they have more protection. twitter.com/psghub/status/… I’m locking in icl. Poch finally brought out the 3-4-3. This deffo should suit MMN more as they have more protection. twitter.com/psghub/status/…

Luz @Luz64717815 @PSGhub This may be the first time all of them start together, this was supposed to be the main lineup at the start of the season @PSGhub This may be the first time all of them start together, this was supposed to be the main lineup at the start of the season

Saty @TyagiCuler @PSGhub This is the strongest XI I've seen this season @PSGhub This is the strongest XI I've seen this season https://t.co/An5qoIyjZu

PSG are currently on a four-game winning streak in Ligue 1. During the run, the French giants have netted 16 goals while conceding just three times. Another victory would help them win the league title, with the lead at the top then extending to 18 points.

It will be interesting to see if Lens can pull off an unlikely result in their favor at the Parc des Princes. The visitors are currently seventh in Ligue 1, with 53 points from their 33 games.

Can Lionel Messi add to his goal tally for PSG?

Notably, Messi missed out on the last game against Angers due to injury. However, the Argentine superstar has now returned and will be keen to make an instant impact. Considering how he has struggled to find the back of the net for PSG in the league, the fans will be expecting him to rekindle his form in front of goal very soon.

However, it remains to be seen if Messi can live up to the expectations at the Parc des Princes during the clash against Lens. If he does find some form, the hosts are expected to wreak havoc.

Edited by Nived Zenith