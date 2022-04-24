"Poch got a brain", "This deffo should suit MMN more" - PSG fans express delight at tactical tweak for Lens clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have been left excited by the line-up named by Mauricio Pochettino for their Ligue 1 clash against Lens. The Argentine tactician has opted to field a back-three, which includes Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos. As such, both Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi will start as wing-backs.
Due to the aforementioned set-up, fans believe the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi could now be liberated. In the wake of the club revealing their line-up on Twitter, several fans were quick to voice their opinions.
One fan tweeted:
"This is the strongest XI I've seen this season."
Here are some of the other reactions:
PSG are currently on a four-game winning streak in Ligue 1. During the run, the French giants have netted 16 goals while conceding just three times. Another victory would help them win the league title, with the lead at the top then extending to 18 points.
It will be interesting to see if Lens can pull off an unlikely result in their favor at the Parc des Princes. The visitors are currently seventh in Ligue 1, with 53 points from their 33 games.
Can Lionel Messi add to his goal tally for PSG?
Notably, Messi missed out on the last game against Angers due to injury. However, the Argentine superstar has now returned and will be keen to make an instant impact. Considering how he has struggled to find the back of the net for PSG in the league, the fans will be expecting him to rekindle his form in front of goal very soon.
However, it remains to be seen if Messi can live up to the expectations at the Parc des Princes during the clash against Lens. If he does find some form, the hosts are expected to wreak havoc.