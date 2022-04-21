"Poch is killing this club" - PSG fans surprised by manager's decision to name different formation for Angers clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans do not seem happy with the starting lineup that Mauricio Pochettino chose for their Ligue 1 clash against Angers on Wednesday.

The likes of Marco Verratti, Presnel Kimpembe and Lionel Messi were already confirmed to be missing due to injury for the match. However, considering that PSG are 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and have all but won the title, fans wanted to see a few youngsters start instead.

Additionally, Mauricio Pochettino seems to have opted for a back-three, with some fans claiming that he is being too defensive.

One fan wanted the likes of Xavi Simmons and 19-year old attacking midfielder Edouard Michut to start as well.

Regardless, most appear to have issues with the announced lineup:

PSG🇨🇵🇸🇪 @Beaucair_e twitter.com/MediaParisien/… Media Parisien @MediaParisien La composition du Paris Saint-Germain pour affronter Angers !



Navas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kherer - Hakimi, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Bernat - Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe.



🤔 Votre avis sur la composition ?



#SCOPSG La composition du Paris Saint-Germain pour affronter Angers !Navas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kherer - Hakimi, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Bernat - Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe.🤔 Votre avis sur la composition ? 📋 La composition du Paris Saint-Germain pour affronter Angers ! 👊🔴🔵Navas - Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kherer - Hakimi, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Bernat - Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe.🤔 Votre avis sur la composition ? #SCOPSG https://t.co/uvlx4Ap1dO Are Simons, Michut & co injured aswell ? 6 days left, 15 points lead and many starters injured or not allowed to play. I'm a patient guy but come on Poch??? It's almost like a joke and that he is doing that in purpose. #PSG Are Simons, Michut & co injured aswell ? 6 days left, 15 points lead and many starters injured or not allowed to play. I'm a patient guy but come on Poch??? It's almost like a joke and that he is doing that in purpose. #PSG twitter.com/MediaParisien/…

10 @MbappexNey Even if the whole squad was injured poch would still not start our youngsters. This guy is something else man. Even if the whole squad was injured poch would still not start our youngsters. This guy is something else man. https://t.co/7QSwBf5Tsk

Kushagra 1970 @pandeyratna5 PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Angers



Navas - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kherer - Hakimi, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Bernat - Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe. PSG’s XI vs. AngersNavas - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kherer - Hakimi, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Bernat - Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe. #SCOPSG 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Angers Navas - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kherer - Hakimi, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Bernat - Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe. #SCOPSG Oh my god , poch is killing this club , why does he need to play back 3 🥲 twitter.com/PSGhub/status/… Oh my god , poch is killing this club , why does he need to play back 3 🥲 twitter.com/PSGhub/status/…

noy @aenbarc PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Angers



Navas - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kherer - Hakimi, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Bernat - Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe. PSG’s XI vs. AngersNavas - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kherer - Hakimi, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Bernat - Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe. #SCOPSG 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Angers Navas - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kherer - Hakimi, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Bernat - Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe. #SCOPSG Whats the point of an academy lmao give your youngsters a chance twitter.com/PSGhub/status/… Whats the point of an academy lmao give your youngsters a chance twitter.com/PSGhub/status/…

PSG will be looking to get three easy points despite Lionel Messi’s absence

Lionel Messi has already been confirmed to be missing for the match against Angers.

Le Parisiens are the runaway leaders in Ligue 1 although Marseille are still in the race for the title, at least mathematically. Still, with a 16-point lead at the top of the table, the French giants know that they have enough firepower even without Messi to dominate proceedings.

Messi has obviously not had the best of seasons for his new club. PSG were knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, familiar rivals to Messi. The Argentine has not been scoring as freely as he has his entire career and has also had a fair share of injury troubles.

The Argentine contracted COVID-19 earlier which saw him miss a few games as well. Still, with only six league matches to play, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner might already have one eye on the end of the season. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be his last chance to win the big trophy, and Messi will want to be at his best in Qatar.

Against Angers, Paris fans will be hoping to see the likes of Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe being on the scoresheet instead.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit