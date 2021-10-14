"It is a dream to win but not an obligation" - Mauricio Pochettino names 4 UEFA Champions League favourites and plays down PSG's chances

PSG had an unbelievable transfer window over the summer. After that, the majority highlighted their chances of finally overcoming the odds and becoming sheer favorites to win the alluding silverware of the UEFA Champions League. With star-studded names around the Parc des Princes, manager Mauricio Pochettino looked well equipped to sail the team towards their quest for paradise.

However, one thing that no one expected was a noticeable struggle from PSG during their initial matches. The integration of all the new faces took a few games to settle and create camaraderie. Meanwhile, skepticism against PSG being the favorites to win the competition this season has slowly begun to rise.

While talking to El Partidazo de COPE, Pochettino talked about Premier League side Chelsea still being the favorites to win the Champions League this season. He said:

“Chelsea, because they are the last champions, we are candidates. The opponent to beat should be Chelsea, who are the champions."

PSG's UCL journey thus far

Speaking in terms of the UCL group stages, PSG dropped points against Club Brugge.The traveling Parisians couldn't salvage all three points, ending the fixture in a 1-1 draw.

The next challenge for PSG was to face another equally favorite side for the title, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Pochettino overcame the odds in this one to tactically outclass Pep. They earned three crucial points with a 2-0 victory, taking them to the top of the group on goal difference.

During the brief interview, the Argentine manager pointed out that winning the UCL for PSG is still a dream and not an obligation. Citing reasons, he furthers his point by naming four dominating sides that he feels are equally capable contenders for silver this season.

“For PSG it has to be a dream to win the Champions League, not an obligation,” Pochettino said. “There are other clubs like Madrid, Liverpool, City, Chelsea, Bayern… who have the chance because they have the arguments to beat you. When we have an obligation to win, we will have limitations."

"Internally it is our dream, but in football, you cannot feel obliged, a footballer has to play for the desire and the dream of conquering things, not by obligation.”

Ardent PSG supporters will not be pleased with the manager's lack of confidence from his recent comments. Rightfully so too, as when the manager has got all the support from the management.

PSG have players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Angel Di Maria and Sergio Ramos. In addition to that, having Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and Gianluigi Donnarumma at your disposal is more than one can dream of managing.

Also Read

Samuel Vargas @SVargasOK 🗣️ Mauricio Pochettino: "Para el PSG no es una obligación ganar la Champions League, tiene que ser un sueño. El favorito es Chelsea, más que nada porque es el último campeón". 🗣️ Mauricio Pochettino: "Para el PSG no es una obligación ganar la Champions League, tiene que ser un sueño. El favorito es Chelsea, más que nada porque es el último campeón". https://t.co/9INr7UUlga

Failure to deliver over those expectations would pose concerning doubts against the manager's credibility. With such massive financial backing comes the risk of running out of excuses when one fails to under-deliver over expectations. PSG shouldn't be having any second thoughts about not going all the way through this season. They face RB Leipzig for their European clash next week.

Edited by Aditya Singh