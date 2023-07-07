"Pochettino is pushing" - Journalist claims Chelsea are trying to speed up deal for top summer target

Reliable journalist Rudi Galetti has claimed that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is pushing the club to sign Moises Caicedo. He has claimed that the Blues have already agreed on a fixed fee of £80 million for the Ecuador international.

However, according to Galetti, Chelsea are yet to agree on the amount of add-ons in the deal. He has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion want £20 million in add-ons while the west London giants are holding out for £10 million.

As claimed by Galetti, Pochettino is trying his best to make the deal happen quickly as he looks to bolster his midfield ranks. Caicedo was the subject of interest from Chelsea in January as well but a move failed to materialise back then.

Chelsea and Arsenal made failed approaches for the 21-year-old during the winter transfer window. The Gunners have eventually signed Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, allowing their London rivals a free run at Caicedo.

The dynamic midfielder has established himself as a key player at the Amex Stadium following his £4.5 million move from Independiente del Valle in 2021. He is regarded highly and is acknowledged as one of the finest young players on the planet.

Caicedo has made 53 appearances for Brighton to date, contributing two goals and three assists while also representing Ecuador 32 times at senior level. The midfield dynamo is known particularly for his tenacity and ability to win the ball.

Chelsea sold Jorginho in January and have also parted ways with Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Loftus Cheek this summer. Caicedo will, therefore, be a much-needed addition to the club's midfield.

Chelsea hold talks to sign 22-year-old Arsenal star in surprise move

Chelsea have reportedly got in touch with their London rivals Arsenal for the signature of Folarin Balogun. The Gunners' academy star is understood to be keen on an exit this summer in search of more game time as he finds himself behind a host of players in the pecking order at the Emirates.

As claimed by Football Transfers, the Blues' representatives have held talks with the Arsenal striker's entourage after he had a stellar season on loan at Stade Reims in 2022-23. The USA international scored 22 goals in his 39 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Despite his strong performances last season, Balogun will likely find himself behind Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah should he be retained by the north London club this season. On top of that, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz are both capable of playing up front.

Chelsea have signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal this summer and also have Romelu Lukaku, David Datro Fofana, and Armando Broja in their ranks. However, it is understood that Pochettino is in the market for a top-class number nine this summer.

