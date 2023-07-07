Chelsea hold talks to sign 22-year-old Arsenal star in surprise move: Reports

Football Transfers reported on Thursday (July 06) that Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of Arsenal's academy product Folarin Balogun. The Gunners' striker is reportedly searching for a new club that will guarantee game time.

Balogun found himself down the pecking order at Arsenal, behind Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at the start of last season. He spent the entirety of the previous campaign away on loan at Stade Reims in France.

The young striker scored 22 goals from his 39 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit last season. He was also the fourth-highest goal scorer in Ligue 1, with a tally of 21 goals and tied with Lois Openda from Lens.

Mikel Arteta spoke highly of Balogun's performances in France in February. He said (via Football Transfers):

We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible.

However, with Eddie Nketiah still at the club, Kai Havertz an option to fill in when needed and main man Gabriel Jesus likely to lead the line, Balogun's minutes will potentially be limited.

The USA international could potentially join West Ham United this summer, according to Football Transfers. Chelsea, in that case, will have to beat their London rivals to Balogun's signature to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

"For the fans, thanks for the support, even the bad times"- Granit Xhaka leaves emotional message as he exits Arsenal

Arsenal took to their social media to post farewell images and videos for Granit Xhaka, who has joined Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. The Gunners' released a clip from a recent interview where Xhaka speaks about his time at the Emirates.

The 30-year-old midfielder turned around his Arsenal career after throwing away the club's shirt during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in 2019. Xhaka cupped his ears as he walked towards the touchline, asking for the fans to continue booing him.

However, the former Gunners skipper turned his fortunes around after Mikel Arteta joined the club. Xhaka received a standing ovation and scored a brace in his final game for Arsenal against Wolves.

Towards the end of his farewell video, the Switzerland international said:

"For the fans, thanks for the support, even the bad times."

Xhaka finished with 23 goals and 29 assists from his 297 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

The Swiss international had a fantastic last season under Arteta in an improvised midfield role. He registered seven goals and as many assists in 37 Premier League games for the Gunners.

