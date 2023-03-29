Police investigating Erling Haaland after he was caught using his phone while driving

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident involving Manchester City striker Erling Haaland using a mobile phone while driving.

The Sun released images of Haaland driving a Rolls-Royce while appearing to have one hand on his phone and the other on his steering wheel. Manchester City are yet to comment on the incident, but the Norweigan is under investigation.

GM Police are aware of the images that have surfaced online of Erling Haaland. Punishment could be coming the 22-year-old's way. The UK often punishes anybody caught using a mobile phone while driving with a six-point penalty and a £200 fine.

The prolific forward, who has scored 42 goals in 37 games across competitions, has been nursing a groin injury. He withdrew from Norway's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures against Spain (3-0 defeat) and Georgia (1-1 draw) last week.

Erling Haaland arrived in England last summer when he joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £54 million. He has taken to English football with ease and has bagged 28 goals in 26 league games, beating last season's Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung Min's tally of 23 goals.

Erling Haaland jokingly admitted he was frustrated to be substituted after five-goal haul against RB Leipzig

Haaland wanted to bag a double hat-trick.

Erling Haaland perhaps produced his best performance in a City shirt when he managed five goals in a 7-0 destruction of RB Leipzig on March 14. The Cityzens romped to victory at the Etihad to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with an 8-1 aggregate win.

However, Pep Guardiola opted to bring Haaland off in the 63rd minute to preserve his fitness amid an intense schedule of games. That didn't go down well with the Norweigan who wanted to continue playing.

The former Dortmund frontman wanted to bag a double hat-trick, telling BT Sport following the win:

“I told Pep when I went off that I would love to score a double hat-trick. But what I can do!”

Erling Haaland could be in action this weekend when his City side face Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday (April 1). However, the Norweigan will be assessed ahead of the game as he recovers from a groin injury. Guardiola will be eager for Haaland to be fit as his side look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to five points.

