Police issue arrest warrant against former Chelsea and Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge

Police have issued an arrest warrant against Daniel Sturridge, who played for Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool during his professional career. Having retired earlier this summer, the 34-year-old finds himself at the crossroads of legal woes in the United States.

The situation in the courtroom began in July 2019. Sturridge’s pet Pomeranian, Lucci, was stolen from his residence in Los Angeles. In a desperate bid, the Englishman offered a reward for Lucci's safe return.

According to the Mirror, it was Foster Washington, a rapper known by the stage name Killa Fame, who claimed to have facilitated the reunion of Sturridge with his dog. However, the rapper alleged that he never received the promised reward, sparking a civil lawsuit against the former Liverpool man.

In December 2021, an LA court ruled in favor of Washington, ordering Sturridge to pay $30,000. Legal procedures took a step further when Sturridge was summoned for a "debtors exam" in September 2022, a proceeding designed to examine his financial standing. However, according to Mail Online (via Mirror), Sturridge did not show up.

The former Chelsea striker’s absence has escalated matters, and a warrant for his arrest has now been issued against him, with November 30 earmarked for a new hearing. The legal implications following his refusal to show up in court could be vast, both for Sturridge and his reputation.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez cites Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling among toughest rivals on the pitch

Liverpool's versatile defender Joe Gomez has named none other than Chelsea's attacking forward Raheem Sterling as one of his most formidable opponents. Gomez, who plays right-back and centre-back for the Merseyside club has locked horns with Sterling a few times in his career.

The English winger has been remarkable in the Premier League with both Manchester City and Liverpool, well-known for his skill, speed, and trickery. For Gomez, the 28-year-old winger is among a select group of players who have given him a tough time.

In a conversation with Total Media, Gomez revealed (via TheChelseaChronicle):

“[Leroy] Sane when he was at Manchester City, direct. The whole game I know it’s a long game. There’s not as many direct wingers, Wilfried Zaha is still of the nature… Sane, Raheem, Wilf, those wingers that are just direct.”

Sterling has scored 12 goals in 47 games for the Blues since he made the switch from Manchester City. While with the Cityzens, he scored an impressive 131 goals and provided 95 assists in 339 appearances. Gomez, on the other hand, has played for the Reds throughout much of his career, with 182 appearances since 2015.