Lionel Messi's World Cup winning teammate Papu Gomez has revealed that he had to change his phone number after his foul on Real Madrid star Federico Valverde. He says that fans of Los Blancos and Uruguay started calling and texting him, as it was at the start of the season and just before the tournament in Qatar.

Speaking to Cronache di spogliatoio, Gomez said that he apologised for his foul on Valverde even though it was just an accidental contact. He added that he was forced to change his phone number following reactions from rival fans:

"After my foul on Valverde, I had to change my cell phone number. We were losing 3-1 vs Real Madrid, and I made a stupid foul: trying to intercept a pass I hit Valverde's knee. Poor guy, I hurt him. The World Cup was a month away: a case broke out.

"Argentina... Uruguay... They said I wanted to injure him! Both Real Madrid and Uruguayan fans attacked me. They posted my cell phone number on the internet. Calls, messages ... I had to change it. Of course, I called Valverde to apologise. I explained to him that it was just a game contact."

The incident took place in 2022 in Sevilla's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in La Liga. Lionel Messi's World Cup winning teammate Gomez joined Monza in 2023 after his contract with the Spanish side was terminated by mutual consent.

Why was Lionel Messi's World Cup winning teammate Papu Gomez suspended?

Lionel Messi's World Cup winning teammate Papu Gomez was handed a two-year ban. He tested positive for a banned substance, but the Argentine star said that it was just his child's cough-syrup and released a statement:

"Not only have I always rigorously respected all the rules, but I have also stood up as a strong defender of clean sport and sportsmanship, condemning categorically any forms of doping … I have never intended to, and I will never, resort to a banned practice.

"The alleged offence originates from the presence of Terbutaline in my system, after I accidentally ingested it in a spoonful of my little son's cough syrup. … I have asked my lawyers to look into the matter, as I believe the disciplinary case was not treated according to the rules."

The 35-year-old has made just two appearances for Monza before he was handed the ban. The test was taken in October 2022, just days before the FIFA World Cup started in Qatar.