“Poor in the last third” - Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool didn’t deserve to win against Leicester City 

Liverpool suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss at the hands of Leicester City on Tuesday and Virgil van Dijk believes it was a fair result. The Reds created many chances in the game but couldn't convert any of the opportunities that came their way. Leicester City, meanwhile, got all three points after Ademola Lookman fired them ahead in the 59th minute.

Liverpool's biggest chance fell to Mohamed Salah in the first half as he won a penalty at the expense of Youri Tielemans. However, the Egyptian failed to convert the penalty and headed the rebound on the crossbar.

Sadio Mane also had a brilliant chance in the second half, which he should have converted. But the Egyptian superstar put his effort over the crossbar.

Speaking after the match, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk conceded that it was a poor performance from the Reds. He said:

"I think they [Leicester] deserved the win but that was obviously also down to us. I think we were poor in the last third. A lot of crosses they defended well. Overall, not a good performance. They didn’t create much but looked dangerous on the break which they are good at."

He further added:

"Credit to them. We have to look at ourselves and improve, which we will do. It’s part of football. We will keep trying until the very end. We created good chances but unfortunately today wasn’t the day it went in the back of the net. Penalty miss, which happens. But it’s disappointing."

The Dutch defender also talked about Lookman's goal and lamented Liverpool's missed chances. He added:

"Obviously you don’t want to concede at all. We let [Ademola Lookman] get into space and unfortunately the goal went in. But we had moments we reacted and created chances to do better. You have to give them credit as well."

Liverpool's defeat against Leicester City makes Manchester City title favorites again

Manchester City, in recent years, have always been the favorites to win the Premier League title. However, this year they have received some tough competition from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea led the Premier League table for most of the season until December. But they fell off after a defeat to West Ham United and then two draws against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester City took complete advantage of this and claimed their position at the top. They are currently on a nine-match winning run. This has seen them establish a six-point lead over Liverpool and Chelsea.

SoccerSTATS.com @soccerstatscom Manchester City 6 - 3 Leicester City

Premier League | Manchester City are on a 9-match winning run in the league and did not concede any goal in the first half for the 18th time in 19 league matches this season.

Leicester City have lost 2 of their last 3 league matches. Manchester City 6 - 3 Leicester CityPremier League | Manchester City are on a 9-match winning run in the league and did not concede any goal in the first half for the 18th time in 19 league matches this season.Leicester City have lost 2 of their last 3 league matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

We have seen some epic comebacks in the title race in the past with greater points difference. However, on current form, City are once again the favorites to win the title over Liverpool and Chelsea.

Edited by Parimal