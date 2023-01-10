"Power to change the world" - Lionel Messi does a 'Namaste' and says 'children are our future' in latest Instagram post for BYJU's

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Argentina forward Lionel Messi has done a 'Namaste' in his latest Instagram post for BYJU's.

In November 2022, the Indian EdTech company BYJU’s sent shockwaves across the globe by announcing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as its brand ambassador.

In his Instagram post on 9 January, Messi uploaded a picture of himself doing the traditional Indian greeting of 'Namaste' and promoting BYJU's 'Education for All' initiative.

The Argentine superstar has also insisted that children are the future and every child deserves equal opportunities irrespective of where they come from. The PSG attacker wrote in the post's caption:

"Children are our future. And each child, no matter where they live or where they were born, deserves a fair chance. An equal opportunity to learn and grow. @byjus_app and their world-changing initiative #EducationForAll are helping children from underserved communities with access to world-class educational resources. I believe that this simple initiative has the power to change the world. One student at a time. #BYJUS #EDUCATIONFORALL"

According to various reports, BYJU's is set to pay Messi around $5-7 million annually. The announcement came barely a month after the company laid off nearly 2500 employees.

Lionel Messi achieved his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup by leading Argentina to their third title in Qatar last month. The former Barcelona superstar won the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

The talismanic forward has also enjoyed himself at PSG this season, after a rather underwhelming debut campaign at the Parc des Princes by his usual standards.

The 35-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games across competitions this season for Christophe Galtier's side.

Messi has his contract with PSG expiring this summer and has been linked with Barcelona and Inter Miami on a free transfer. However, it has been reported that he has verbally agreed to renew terms with the French capital club already.

Lionel Messi could overtake Cristiano Ronaldo in Instagram earnings after the 2022 FIFA World Cup success with Argentina

Lionel Messi could reportedly overtake his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of Instagram earnings after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

The Argentine has endorsed several brands since leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 18 December.

During this time, he has promoted Budweiser beer, Call of Duty, eFootball video games, energy drink Gatorade, crypto exchange Bitget and artificial eyewear firm Orcam.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has not posted a single paid partnership post since Portugal crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Portugal international is the most followed person on Instagram with a total of 528 million followers and also tops the list of top earners from the platform.

However, Lionel Messi could soon overtake the Al-Nassr forward in terms of Instagram earnings.

