"Pray for all these teams" "Be scared Europe, we're coming" - Barcelona fans react as treble-winning coach set to become first-team manager

Barcelona fans have jubilantly reacted on X after Hansi Flick was officially announced as their new manager. The former Bayern Munich boss will replace Xavi Hernandez for the 2024-25 season, after the latter was sacked earlier today (May 24).

Flick established himself as one of the best managers in Europe during his time with Bayern Munich between 2019 and 2021. During his short reign, the Bundesliga titans won seven major trophies, including two Bundesliga titles, the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, and the sextuple in 2020.

The German tactician was in charge of the Bavarians for 86 games, winning 70, drawing nine, and losing just seven, with a win percentage of 81.40. He also helped Bayern win 23 games in a row between February and September in 2020 - a record in the Bundesliga.

Flick opted to leave Bayern to be in charge of the German national team. However, he had a disastrous time in his two years in charge, winning just 12 of his 25 games in charge, with an average of 1.72 points per game - the second-lowest point rate in the nation's history.

The 59-year-old was sacked in September 2023 and has been without a role since then. However, he will be aiming to rejuvenate his career at Barcelona, after signing a two-year deal, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano:

"Hansi Flick becomes new Barcelona head coach, confirmed and here we go! The agreement has been completed, worked and now approved by his agent Pini Zahavi on a two year deal. Contract until 2026. Understand Flick will bring two German assistants as part of his staff."

One Barcelona fan conveyed his excitement by posting:

"Yesss Let’s goooooo, be scared Europe we’re coming!!"

Another fan wrote:

"A new era. We are READY!"

Other reactions can be viewed below:

"Hansi has big shoes to fill. Xavi joined the club in one of it's darkest periods. He took the team from 9th to 2nd in the league. He won the Super Cup and La Liga. Xavi Hernandez - Forever a Legend!" one fan paid homage to former manager Xavi Hernandez.

"This is great news, but Xavi deserves better", another wrote.

"Pray for all these teams we’re coming", one fan claimed.

"With Hansi Flick on board, Barca fans should mentally prepare to part ways with some beloved players. More than half of the current players do not fit his style and physicality he requires for extremely high pressing, high intensity, highline football", one fan predicted.

"Let's start cooking", another fan wrote.

"All Barcelona players next season training", one fan posted.

"Welcome to barcelona, hansi flick! goodluck on your new journey and adventure", another chimed in.

Barcelona issue an official statement following Xavi Hernandez's sacking

Barcelona have released an official statement on their website, announcing that Xavi Hernandez will not be continuing as head coach for the 2024-25 campaign.

Hernandez initially announced he would be stepping down as head coach this January but seemingly reversed his decision last month following positive talks with Joan Laporta. However, fans were left shocked after he was sacked earlier today.

Laporta informed Xavi in a meeting, alongside sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, director of sport Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco, Oscar Hernandez, and Sergio Alegre at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

The statement read:

"FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world."

"Xavi Hernández will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday's game away to Sevilla. During the course of the next few days, FC Barcelona will be making an announcement regarding the new first team structure," it added.

Xavi Hernandez joined the Blaugrana in November 2021, finding success during the 2022-23 campaign, when he led his side to La Liga and Supercopa de Espana glory.