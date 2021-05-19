Premier League 2020-21 Points Table: Latest standings as top 4 race takes another twist after Chelsea's 2-1 win against Leicester City

The Premier League's top four race took another intriguing twist on Tuesday night as Chelsea recorded a much-needed 2-1 victory against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge. Second-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho put Thomas Tuchel's side 2-0 ahead, while Kelechi Iheanacho halved the deficit after coming on as a substitute.

Chelsea now control their top-four destiny and can even secure qualification with a draw against Aston Villa on matchday 38. For Leicester City, though, their defeat means Liverpool could pip ahead of them tomorrow with a win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Brendan Rodgers' side host Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium later this week, but the Foxes could well finish below Liverpool even if they manage to secure a victory, assuming Jurgen Klopp's side pick up maximum points from their next two games.

Premier League 2020-21: Updated points table after Chelsea's success at Stamford Bridge

The Premier League table after Chelsea's win on Matchday 37. Source: BBC Sport

In what has been a tumultuous Premier League season due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, fans finally made their much-awaited return to stadiums this week. Around 10000 fans were present at Stamford Bridge to witness Chelsea's nervy victory against Leicester City, as the Blues returned to winning ways after losing the FA Cup final.

Chelsea have improved considerably in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel's arrival and can finish the season in style by winning the UEFA Champions League. The Blues' victory is good news for Liverpool, who face Burnley tomorrow in another important game in the Premier League's top four race.

The Reds are currently three points behind Leicester City with a game in hand but can leapfrog them on goal difference if they manage to secure all three points tomorrow. If that were to be the case, the race for the top four could well be decided on goal difference on matchday 38 of the Premier League.

Remaining fixtures:



Chelsea:

Aston Villa (A)



Leicester City:

Spurs (H)



Liverpool:

Burnley (A)

Crystal Palace (H)



What will the Premier League top four look like come the end of the season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DN6ugQUxka — Goal (@goal) May 18, 2021

As the season draws to a dramatic climax, three teams are still in the running to secure the last two UEFA Champions League spots, with Manchester United cementing second place after their 1-1 draw against Fulham earlier today.

Manchester City's Premier League coronation is also set to take place next week, as the Cityzens prepare for their UCL showdown against Chelsea by getting their hands on the league title for the third time in four years.

