Premier League giants Manchester City were close to signing breakout Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi last summer, according to CCMA's Barca Reservat podcast.

The 17-year-old centre-back has been brilliant for La Blaugrana since he broke into the first team midway through the 2023-24 season. Cubarsi has established himself as a starter under manager Xavi and has helped the team keep seven clean sheets in 20 appearances.

Cubarsi has been heralded as one of the best defensive prospects from Barca's famous La Masia academy over the last decade. He is known for his impeccable distribution, ball control, and tackling; traits that suit Barca's style of play.

The Spaniard'sn skills were on full display in his Man of the Match performance in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Napoli. He did not let one of the best strikers in the world, Victor Osimhen, get anywhere near the Barca goal in their 3-1 victory in the second leg.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was the Barcelona manager from 2008 to 2012 and saw the integration of some of La Masia's most famous graduates into the first-team. The manager has shown a preference for the academy's graduates since his move away from Barca as well.

Defenders Eric Garcia and Sergio Gomez have already featured for Manchester City under Guardiola. According to Barca Reservat, he was keen on adding Cubarsi to the list as well, but the player did not wish to leave Barcelona.

It will be interesting to see if Guardiola tries to make another move for Cubarsi in the upcoming summer. With Barcelona's finances in a shambolic state, they could be forced to accept a deal for their defensive wonderkid.

'Fuming' Barcelona president Joan Laporta places four players on the transfer market after 4-2 loss to Girona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly placed four players on the transfer market after their embarrassing 4-2 loss to Girona in La Liga.

Long-term Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Ronald Araujo, and Jules Kounde are the four players Barca are reportedly willing to sell.

According to SPORT, Laporta was furious after the defeat to Girona, which could jeopardise Barcelona's chances of making it to the Supercopa de Espana.

Barca already have an incredible crop of young attackers rising through the ranks, including the likes of Marc Guiu, Lamine Yamal, and new signing Vitor Roque. Hence, they are looking to revitalize their attack with youth, which could signal the end of Lewandowski's La Blaugrana tenure.

Kounde and Araujo have been shaky of late, and the Catalans are willing to listen to offers for the defensive pair in the upcoming transfer window.

With a mass exodus expected in the summer, it will be a tough task for Barcelona to efficiently replace the outgoing talent and set up the foundations of their new era.