Premier League giants offer to make Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane the highest-paid coach in world football: Reports

According to El Nacional, Premier League giants Chelsea are offering to make Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane the highest-paid coach in world football.
This comes as the current Chelsea coach, Graham Potter, is facing a poor run in the English Premier League and his job at Stamford Bridge is reportedly in jeopardy.
Zidane left Real Madrid in 2021 after growing differences with the board. Since then, he has been approached by several top clubs and national teams, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who offered him the job after sacking Mauricio Pochettino.
Zidane rejected the offer as he desired to become the manager of the French national team. However, current manager Didier Deschamps is set to continue after leading the team to their second consecutive finals in the 2022 edition of the World Cup.
The Brazilian national team also approached Zidane after Tite resigned post their World Cup debacle, but it's unclear why the Frenchman rejected the offer. He also recently put down a request from the United States to become their national team manager.
If Chelsea's reported offer is true, it would be a major coup for the club, as Zidane is one of the world's most successful and respected coaches. He led Real Madrid to an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles and two La Liga titles during his coaching stint.
Chelsea's poor run in the EPL has been frustrating for fans and the club's management. The team has struggled to score goals and cannot maintain consistency in results.
Potter has come under increasing pressure to turn things around, and with Chelsea currently sitting mid-table, the club's hierarchy is reportedly looking to make a change.
If Zidane accepts Chelsea's offer, he will be tasked with turning the team's fortunes around and returning them to the top four of the EPL.
However, it remains to be seen if Zinedine Zidane will accept this offer, as he might also have other options.
Real Madrid fans demand manager Carlo Ancelotti to start young defender Vinicius Tobias as Dani Carvajal remains injured ahead of Villarreal clash
Real Madrid fans are calling for manager Carlo Ancelotti to start young defender Vinicius Tobias in the upcoming round of 16 Copa del Rey clash against Villarreal on Friday, January 20.
This comes as veteran defender Dani Carvajal remains injured and is unlikely to play in the match. Fans believe that Vinicius, who has been a standout player in Real Madrid's academy, is ready to take on a bigger role in the first team and that this match is the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his talents.
Ancelotti will have to decide whether to trust Vinicius or stick with his more experienced players for a much more important game against a formidable opponent.
