Premier League giants will look to sign Neymar if he decides to leave PSG - Reports

According to Le Parisien, Chelsea are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar if the Brazilian forward decides to leave the club this summer.

The 31-year-old forward has been linked with a summer move away from the Ligue 1 giants.

Neymar's 2022-23 campaign was cut short due to an ankle injury. However, he was in fine form for PSG before the injury, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 matches across competitions.

While the player has since undergone surgery and recovered, his future remains up in the air as PSG are looking to implement a change in their transfer strategy.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the signing the 31-year-old forward. Neymar is contracted with PSG until the end of the 2024-25 season and a deal for him would reportedly cost around €50 to €70 million.

Neymar joined PSG back in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record fee of €222 million. He has since scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 matches across competitions.

PSG superstar Neymar backed Carlo Ancelotti to do well as the Brazil manager

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues recently announced that Carlo Ancelotti will take charge of Brazil at the 2024 Copa America in the United States. Ancelotti's Real Madrid contract will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Neymar has already given his verdict on reports linking Ancelotti with the Brazil job. The PSG superstar had nothing but high praise for the current Real Madrid manager. He said (via GOAL):

"We will have the opportunity to have a foreign coach. Ancelotti has won everything and I am sure he will teach us a lot."

Ancelotti has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe during his career. He has been in charge of clubs like AC Milan, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea during his professional career.

Ancelotti won the UEFA Champions League in both of his stints with Los Blancos. Fans can expect the Italian tactician to guide the Seleccao to more glory when he takes over.

