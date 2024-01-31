Premier League giants willing to pay €80m to sign Alphonso Davies ahead of Real Madrid: Reports

Manchester City are looking to hijack Real Madrid's deal for Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Cityzens have intensified their pursuit of the Canadian star in recent hours.

The report claims that the Premier League defending champions are willing to pay up to €80 million to sign the left-back. Los Blancos, meanwhile, have insisted that they would not spend more than €50 million.

Davies' current deal with Bayern is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Should the Bavarian giants be unable to lock him down for a longer term, they could be tempted to sell him to City, who are offering a greater transfer fee.

Real Madrid are keen on improving the left flank of their defense. Current options include Ferland Mendy, who has been oft-injured, and Fran Garcia, whose buyback clause was triggered this summer but the youngster has not impressed. Thus, the addition of Davies could solve a major issue for Los Blancos.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have primarily used summer signing Josko Gvardiol at left-back. However, the Croatians' natural position is in central defense, where manager Pep Guardiola has preferred to use the likes of Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Xavi's decision to leave Barcelona

Ancelotti has empathised with Xavi's decision.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti stated that he understood Barcelona manager Xavi's decision to resign. Speaking ahead of the side's La Liga clash against Getafe, the Italian said he understood the Spaniard's decision.

Following a 5-3 loss to Villarreal, Xavi announced that he would be leaving Camp Nou at the end of the season. He claimed that it was difficult being the head coach at the Catalan side.

When asked about that statement, Ancelotti shot down comparisons, saying:

"I just want to say one thing and I don't want comparisons. We have a fantastic job. With pressure, it's normal. I respect everyone, their words and thoughts. Whether it's Xavi or whoever.

"Like I said, I respect [the] decisions [of other managers] and his thoughts. That's it, I don't want comparisons," Ancelotti insisted.

Following a La Liga title run last season, Barcelona (44) have been unable to find the magic again this time around. They currently find themselves third in La Liga, 11 points off Girona (55) in top spot with a game in hand. Real Madrid (54) will look to leapfrog Girona with a win over Getafe in their upcoming clash on February 1.