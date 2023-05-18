Premier League officially announce nominees for Manager of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards

The Premier League have officially announced the nominees for the Manager and the Young Player of the Season awards.

The nominees were confirmed on Thursday (May 18) with the results being announced on Tuesday (May 30). Fans will decide on their winners through an online vote on the Premier League's official website.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta have both been nominated amid their two sides' title race this season. The Cityzens boss has his men on the cusp of becoming the second team in English football history to win the European treble. They are within one win of winning the league title which may happen this weekend.

Meanwhile, Arteta has overseen an impressive campaign at the Emirates that saw the Gunners hold an eight-point lead over City in January. The two Spanish tacticians are joined by Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe in the running for the award.

Howe has transformed the Magpies into top-four contenders, with the Tyneside outfit sitting third in the league. The English manager arrived in November 2021 with his side sitting in the bottom three.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi and Aston Villa's Unai Emery have also been nominated. The duo arrived during the campaign and have propelled both sides into European qualification contention.

Fulham boss Marco Silva rounds up the list of managerial nominees. The Portuguese coach has overseen a superb season at Craven Cottage following his side's promotion last season. They sit 10th above London rivals Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the list of nominees for the Young Player of the Season have also been announced. Arsenal feature thrice through Bukayo Saka, 21, Martin Odegaard, 24, and Gabriel Martinelli, 21.

The trio were instrumental in Arteta's side's title challenge, with Saka bagging 13 goals and 11 assists in 36 league games. Odegaard was equally as impressive, scoring 15 goals and contributing eight assists. Martinelli enjoyed the best season of his career, managing 15 goals and five assists in 36 matches.

Manchester City frontman Erling Haaland, 22, will likely be the frontrunner. The Norweigan has netted 36 goals in 33 games. He broke the record for the most amount of goals scored in a single Premier League season.

Newcastle are represented again through Sven Botman, 23, and Aleksandr Isak, 23. The duo have been an integral part of Howe's side this season. Botman has adapted to English football with ease with assured performances while Isak has 10 goals in 19 games.

Brighton feature again as Alexis Mac Allister, 24, and Moises Caicedo have been nominated. The midfield duo have been standout performers for the Seagulls with 13 goal contributions between them.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag misses out on Premier League MOTS nomination

Erik ten Hag misses out on nomination.

Erik ten Hag has been snubbed for a nomination for the Premier League's Manager of the Season. This may surprise some given that he has propelled Manchester United back into top four contenders.

The Red Devils have won 20 of 35 league games, including impressive wins over Arsenal (3-1) and City (2-1). The Dutch coach also led his side to their first trophy (Carabao Cup) in six years in February.

However, Ten Hag's side have endured difficult periods during the Premier League campaign. They were thrashed 6-3 by City, 7-0 by Liverpool, and 4-0 by Brentford. But it does look like he has overseen a top-four finish. They sit fourth in the league, a point above fifth-placed Liverpool with three games left and a game in hand.

